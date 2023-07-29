Home » Investing Articles » How I’d aim to go from zero to £100K in a Stocks and Shares ISA

How I’d aim to go from zero to £100K in a Stocks and Shares ISA

With a long-term perspective and the right approach, this writer thinks he could build his Stocks and Shares ISA to a six-figure value in under five years.

Like a lot of people, I see my Stocks and Shares ISA as a long-term investment vehicle.

One of the things I think can help when it comes to investing (or indeed any activity) over the long term is to set some objectives.

If I had an empty ISA today and wanted to target a six-figure sum in it a few years down the road, here is the approach I would take.

Start by saving

My first move would be to begin regular contributions to my ISA. With a £20,000 annual allowance, I would aim to put in around £1,667 each month. Over the course of a year, that ought to mean I utilise my maximum allowance.

A lot of people wait until the end of the financial year and put a lump sum into their ISA. But I doubt I will have a spare £20,000 lying around at that stage looking for a use. A regular saving habit could help me build up to the total allowed with a more modest regular contribution.

Investing my ISA

If I did that for five years, I would already have put £100K into my Stocks and Shares ISA.

But if I was simply saving money, I could use a Cash ISA instead. My plan would be to invest the money, meaning I could hopefully hit my £100K target without needing to use that much money of my own.

I could aim to do that either through buying growth shares, income shares, or a combination of both.

Growth shares would be companies like Alphabet or TripAdvisor. If their businesses do well enough over time and the share prices increase, I could end up with an ISA worth £100,000 even though I have only invested, say, £40,000 or £60,000.

I would choose carefully – but also widely. Rather than put everything into one company I thought had promising growth prospects, I would diversify across several as a way of reducing my risk.

Another key consideration is valuation. Some companies have great growth prospects – but their shares already factor this in, so look expensive to me. An example is Judges Scientific, which is why I do not own the share in my portfolio.

An alternative would be to buy income shares and compound (reinvest) the dividends. At the moment, some blue-chip FTSE 100 shares I happily own such as British American Tobacco and Legal & General are yielding over 8%. I think that is attractive.

Long-term approach

If I was able to achieve a compound annual growth rate of 8%, that could already help me increase the value of my Stocks and Shares ISA.

But through a mixture of reinvesting dividends and putting money into compelling growth stories at attractive prices, I could hopefully do better than that.

For example, if I invested £1,667 every month and compounded at 15% annually, I should hit my target of £100,000 in under five years.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. C Ruane has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c., Legal & General Group Plc, and Tripadvisor. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, British American Tobacco P.l.c., and Judges Scientific Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

