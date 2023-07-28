Home » Investing Articles » My number-one FTSE 250 stock to buy right now

My number-one FTSE 250 stock to buy right now

Over 10 years, this FTSE 250 stock has risen more than 300% with dividends on top and, for me, it’s in the ‘buy zone’ again.

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
| More on:
BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m fully invested, but my FTSE 250 watchlist has several names that I consider to be stocks to buy. And the number-one opportunity for me is UK food producer Cranswick (LSE: CWK)

Here’s why I like it:

  • The business operates in the food industry, a sector known for nurturing enterprises with consistent cash flows
  • There’s a strong multi-year record of growth
  • The share price has been in a consolidation pattern since 2018, but progress in the business has continued, suggesting that value has been building
  • There’s a strong balance sheet with just a small net debt position, and the business is comfortably financed
  • A recent positive trading update has catalysed the stock and it’s been moving higher

I’m looking at Cranswick now as a potential long-term investment. And it seems capable of delivering its shareholders capital growth from a rising share price and an increasing stream of dividend income.

Can history repeat?

In the most optimistic scenario, the next decade could be as lucrative for investors holding Cranswick as the previous 10 years has been. Although positive expectations can be thwarted if the business runs into operational or macro-economic challenges.

Cranswick could struggle to progress and we may even see an extension of the stock’s consolidation with the share price going essentially nowhere in the coming years.

It’s even possible for investors to lose money on the shares over the next few years – all stock-market investing requires us to accept risks in order to be aligned with opportunities.

Nevertheless, Cranswick delivered an upbeat first-quarter trading statement on 24 July. 

The company said it made a strong start to the year and business momentum continued into the second quarter. For context, Cranswick’s trading year runs until 25 March. So there’s a fair way to go before we see how the first half turns out for the business.

Resilient demand 

But the directors said demand has been resilient in the company’s core UK categories. And they put that down to the UK consumer recognising the quality, value and versatility of Cranswick’s pork and poultry product ranges in these cash-strapped times.

The directors remain cautious about current market and wider economic conditions. But they reckon the outcome for this financial year will likely be ahead of their previous expectations.

Chief executive Adam Couch said Cranswick’s ongoing positive progress reflects the “substantial” and continuing investment in the asset base. And it also speaks of the good performance of the firm’s employees.

City analysts expect earnings to increase this trading year and for the year to March 2025. But the gains they’ve pencilled in are modest mid-single-digit percentage figures.

However, they also expect the dividend to rise a bit each year. And Cranswick has an unbroken record of dividend-raising stretching way back before the pandemic and through those difficult years too. I think that outcome underlines the firm’s defensive, cash-generating characteristics.

Set against those estimates, the forward-looking earnings multiple is around 15 with the share price near 3,364p. And the anticipated dividend yield is just under 2.6%. That’s not a huge yield. But the compound annual growth rate of the dividend is running at just over 8%. 

I see the valuation as fair and would dig in with deeper research right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

With a big H1 profit boost, is the NatWest share price set to climb?

| Alan Oscroft

After a dramatic week for NatWest, H1 results helped calm the share price. The chief executive is down, but the…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

With ASOS shares down 25% in 2023, is it time to buy?

| Gordon Best

ASOS shares have been tumbling since the pandemic. Is the worst over, or is there more pain ahead for investors?…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

Should I buy Rightmove shares at £5 after strong earnings?

| Ben McPoland

Rightmove shares fell 2.5% on Friday morning, despite the online property website recording its highest first-half revenue growth since 2018.

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

How I’d turn an empty Stocks and Shares ISA into £1.5m by investing £400 a month

| Harvey Jones

An empty Stocks and Shares ISA is a wasted opportunity. It's also a brilliant chance to create passive income for…

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

I’ll stop staring at the Rolls-Royce share price and target these 2 FTSE 100 stocks instead

| Harvey Jones

Rolls-Royce shares have been flying lately but this isn't the only FTSE 100 growth hero. I've found two stocks that…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

Shell shares can still get their mojo back

| Andrew Mackie

Despite a disappointing trading update, Andrew Mackie still believes that investors should consider adding Shell shares to their portfolio.

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

1 soaring penny stock I’d buy today at 88p

| Charlie Carman

This Australia-based penny stock in the litigation funding sector has surged 28% in 2023. Can this positive momentum continue?

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

An investing lesson to heed following the RC365 share price rise

| Alan Oscroft

Is it up 500%? Or 1,000%? Can it still soar even higher? The massive climb in the RC365 share price…

Read more »