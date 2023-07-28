Home » Investing Articles » If I’d invested £11k in this growth stock at IPO, I’d be a millionaire now

If I’d invested £11k in this growth stock at IPO, I’d be a millionaire now

I like a nice growth stock from time to time. But I’ve turned my nose up at this one a few times over the years. It proved me wrong.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Games Workshop Group (LSE: GAW) is one of the growth stock winners on the FTSE in 2023. And looking at the share price the other day, I had one of those ‘If I’d invested…’ moments.

I remember Games Workshop from the 90s when I was buying growth stocks. After its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 1994, it did as so many do, and dropped. But it picked up.

I saw the share price soar over the next few years, and then crash again. It quickly eight-bagged, but was back where it started after just six years.

Boom and bust

That can happen with growth stocks though, and the Games Workshop share price soon started climbing again.

But I then watched another boom and bust. This time it peaked a bit higher, but by summer 2008, it was back around the IPO price. Again. In a bit less than 14 years, it had gone nowhere. And I was happy I didn’t buy.

But here’s the thing. The highest price the stock reached in those early days was around 890p. To buy Games Workshop shares at the time of writing, we’d have to shell out 11,370p.

Looking at the all-time share price chart, those big early ups and downs now seem like no more than tiny ripples.

Multi-bagger

Even if I’d bought at the worst possible time in 2004, right at the peak, I’d still have multiplied my cash 12-fold by today. And the stock is now worth 92 times its IPO price.

That means I could be sitting on a cool million pounds today, if I’d plonked down a bit short of £11,000 at IPO time.

Now, I didn’t have that cash at the time, and I wouldn’t have put that much into one stock. My typical buy amount was £1,000 back then.

But even that much in Games Workshop could have netted me around £92,000 to put towards my old age.

Lessons to learn

I guess that’s partly why I moved on from growth stock investing. I was no good at it, and kept missing the big ones.

There’s a lesson there. I’ve always bought shares for the long term. But if we buy into a new growth stock, we just can’t help following the price movements day to day, can we? I know I can’t.

And just a year or two can sure feel like a long time when we go for growth and buy volatile shares.

Another chance?

What does it all mean about Games Workshop shares today? Should we buy now?

Well, I won’t. Looking at the share price now, I feel the same as I did at those early peaks. It looks real risky, and the thought of buying makes me twitch.

But I could be as wrong now as I was then. And in 10 years time I could be looking back on another missed chance.

Oh well, I guess I have to find my million some other way…

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Games Workshop Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

5 stocks I’d buy right now to build a second income

| Alan Oscroft

There are many ways to seek a second income and earn some extra cash. A Stocks and Shares ISA, held…

Read more »

Young Black woman using a debit card at an ATM to withdraw money
Investing Articles

Why I’d buy Lloyds shares now

| Muhammad Cheema

We could soon be facing a potential banking crisis. However, let’s take a deeper dive below to see why I…

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

UK shares could be set to soar! Here’s one I like for major growth

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why some UK shares could be heading for a bull run soon and notes one stock she…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Will the US stock market crash before 2024?

| Cliff D'Arcy

As US stocks continue to soar, I'm worried about the next stock market crash. Even so, I intend to keep…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Looking for high yields? Here’s a 9% yielding stock!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains the allure of high yields and breaks down this FTSE 100 financial services business with its 9%…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

Turning an empty ISA into a £3,134 monthly passive income

| John Fieldsend

Is it possible to go from no savings to a £3,134 passive income per month? With a share investing plan…

Read more »

Young happy white woman loading groceries into the back of her car
Investing Articles

How much could £1,000 in Tesco shares be worth in 3 years?

| John Fieldsend

I’ve been looking at Tesco shares and their possible future return. How much might a £1,000 stake in the supermarket…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

With a big H1 profit boost, is the NatWest share price set to climb?

| Alan Oscroft

After a dramatic week for NatWest, H1 results helped calm the share price. The chief executive is down, but the…

Read more »