Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » 6% interest rates? I can still make more passive income from stocks

6% interest rates? I can still make more passive income from stocks

Jon Smith talks about why he still likes dividend stocks for passive income over savings accounts, even with the current base rate.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The current UK base rate is at 5%. Some analysts are forecasting that this could reach 6% early next year. With that in mind, a logical question comes to my mind. When I focus on trying to make passive income, should I still be focusing on stocks? Or is it better to simply put my money away in a savings account and enjoy the high, guaranteed interest payments?

Getting an accurate comparison

Before we kick off, I do acknowledge that everyone has a different risk appetite and investment preference. What I deem best for me won’t be the same for everyone else.

From my perspective, I do feel that I can earn more from stocks, even with rates elevated. One reason for this is that there’s a big difference between the headline interest rate and the rate I can actually get as a retail investor. Even with a Cash ISA, if I want easy access to funds I’m looking at around 4.2%.

For stocks that pay out a dividend, I don’t have any real difference between the dividend yield calculated and the rate I can get. If I buy a stock at a certain price with the expected dividend per share payments, I’ll get the quoted yield.

Sure, savings account rates should increase with the base rate next year. Yet ultimately, my bank will never give me the actual base rate, as it wouldn’t make any money!

Thinking further down the line

Another factor worth considering is the long-term potential of income. The interest rate can change each month, depending on what the Bank of England committee decides. In coming years, it could be cut. Let’s not forget it was sitting below 1% for over a decade before the pandemic hit!

With dividend-paying stocks, there’s still uncertainty about future income. Yet there are some stocks that have paid a consecutive dividend out for more than two decades. So if I do invest my money in such companies, I’d be hopeful of receiving a similar level of income for years to come.

So even if my dividend yield is 4% now, I’d rather receive this yield consistently for the next decade than sit in cash and pick up a higher yield now but have it decrease further down the line.

High-yield options

Even if I could achieve the base rate on my cash holdings, I can still find some stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Two examples worth consideration are Warehouse REIT (7.36%) and TP ICAP Group (7.73%). The current dividend yields are shown in brackets.

One risk I do need to be aware of is that when buying any stock, the share price changes daily. So aside from just the dividend payments, I have to watch out for stock movements. This could mean that my initial capital invested falls in value. This risk doesn’t really exist when talking about holding my cash in a bank. Yet considering the higher yield, I think it’s a risk worth taking.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Warehouse REIT Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Reckitt raises its dividend, is now a good time to invest in the shares?

| Kevin Godbold

Fast-moving consumer goods business Reckitt defies its doubters and edges towards growth, but the shares remain steady, for now. 

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Dividend Shares

2 dividend shares for August that aren’t banks or mining stocks

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith turns his mind to the month ahead and finds two dividend shares. He believes now could be the…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Here’s why British American Tobacco shares could be the FTSE 100’s best buy

| Alan Oscroft

British American Tobacco shares have been in a decline. But the latest first-half results have given them a modest boost.

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

A 10% dividend, but down 12%, this high-yield star looks cheap to me

| Simon Watkins

With a strong core business and a high-yield dividend that would allow investors to double their money in 10 years,…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

Reach shares leap on reassuring update, are they still a bargain?

| Kevin Godbold

The situation isn’t perfect, but I think I’m seeing good value in Reach shares and a business that looks set…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

9% yield! I’d buy Legal & General shares for big dividend income

| Harshil Patel

Legal & General shares have a long history of growing dividends. Our writer looks at the past, present and future…

Read more »

New year '2023' numbers on stacked wooden cubes
Investing Articles

10%+ yields! Here are the top 7 highest dividend yield stocks in the FTSE 100

| John Fieldsend

The FTSE 100 has been sliding lately, which has resulted in some tasty dividend payouts. Here are the seven companies…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

I’d buy these 5 FTSE shares to turn an empty £20k ISA into a second income of £5,701 a year

| Harvey Jones

Dividend-paying FTSE 100 stocks are a brilliant way to generate the second income I need for my retirement. Here's what…

Read more »