Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » 2 dividend shares for August that aren’t banks or mining stocks

2 dividend shares for August that aren’t banks or mining stocks

Jon Smith turns his mind to the month ahead and finds two dividend shares. He believes now could be the right time to buy.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Within the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250, I’m always trying to find above-average-dividend-yield stocks. Yet if I filter for FTSE 100 stocks in the 5-7% yield space, it’s dominated by banks and mining stocks. These are very popular with retail investors, and for good reason. Yet as we go into the end of the summer, I want to find some good alternatives. Here are two that I’m thinking about buying shortly, both from the FTSE 250.

Turning to REITs

First up is the Warehouse REIT (LSE:WHR). As a listed real-estate investment trust (REIT), it has to pay out a certain amount of profits to shareholders in order to keep the perks of having this status. Although this doesn’t guarentee future dividends, it’s certainly a huge plus when I consider how sustainable the income could be.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

At the moment the dividend yield is 7.36%, with the share price down 41% over the past year. Such a large fall will likely raise some eyebrows. This is mostly due to two factors. Firstly, the business commented that “we were not immune from the rapid rise in interest costs”. Higher rates make it more expensive to get loans to purchase property.

Second, property values have fallen. Warehouse REIT flagged that the like-for-like annual valuation of the portfolio fell by 18.5% in the last year.

I note these points but don’t see it as a long-term negative. The fall has helped to push the dividend yield up to generous levels. Year-on-year rental growth increased by 5.8%, with the occupancy rate also jumping 3.1% to 95.8%. This tells me that the business is fundamentally sound. When the valuations recover in coming years, I’d expect the share price to follow.

Eyeing up utilities

The other idea is Pennon Group (LSE:PNN). The environmental utility infrastructure company is better known by the operations of South West Water, which it owns.

Over the past year, the share price has fallen by 27%. The current dividend yield is 5.94%.

Like Warehouse REIT, the fall in the share price has helped to push up the dividend yield. It’s this opportunistic move that make me interested in the stock for August.

Even though revenue increased by 4% in the last financial year, a sharp rise in costs meant that the company reported a pre-tax loss of £8.5m. The inflationary impact on energy and labour inputs, as well as higher interest rates, have been at play.

Yet I believe these are temporary setbacks that won’t be a problem further down the line. Inflation is already showing signs of easing, with it now comfortably below 10%. Further, the business will now be budgeting for higher costs in the coming year, which should ensure that there won’t be as much of a negative surprise for investors.

I like both ideas for the coming month and am considering adding both to my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Pennon Group Plc and Warehouse REIT Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Here’s why British American Tobacco shares could be the FTSE 100’s best buy

| Alan Oscroft

British American Tobacco shares have been in a decline. But the latest first-half results have given them a modest boost.

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

A 10% dividend, but down 12%, this high-yield star looks cheap to me

| Simon Watkins

With a strong core business and a high-yield dividend that would allow investors to double their money in 10 years,…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

Reach shares leap on reassuring update, are they still a bargain?

| Kevin Godbold

The situation isn’t perfect, but I think I’m seeing good value in Reach shares and a business that looks set…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

9% yield! I’d buy Legal & General shares for big dividend income

| Harshil Patel

Legal & General shares have a long history of growing dividends. Our writer looks at the past, present and future…

Read more »

New year '2023' numbers on stacked wooden cubes
Investing Articles

10%+ yields! Here are the top 7 highest dividend yield stocks in the FTSE 100

| John Fieldsend

The FTSE 100 has been sliding lately, which has resulted in some tasty dividend payouts. Here are the seven companies…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

I’d buy these 5 FTSE shares to turn an empty £20k ISA into a second income of £5,701 a year

| Harvey Jones

Dividend-paying FTSE 100 stocks are a brilliant way to generate the second income I need for my retirement. Here's what…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I’d buy in a heartbeat!

| Cliff D'Arcy

The FTSE 100 has leapt 6% since 7 July, yet many of its stocks look incredibly cheap. Here are two…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Glencore shares seem cheap but something looks wrong

| Kevin Godbold

I’m tempted by Glencore shares because of the cheap-looking valuation but this one thing bothers me – am I being…

Read more »