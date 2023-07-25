Home » Investing Articles » Could Hargreaves Lansdown shares be turning a corner?

Could Hargreaves Lansdown shares be turning a corner?

This writer sees reasons for optimism in a recent trading update. So is he ready to put money into Hargreaves Lansdown shares at the moment?

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The past five years has seen a collapse of more than half in the share price of stockbroker Hargreaves Lansdown (LSE: HL). But in the past year, Hargreaves Lansdown shares have moved up 7% — and they have jumped 17% in the past few weeks alone.

Might that be the start of a turnaround for the shares? If so, could it make sense for me to add them to my portfolio?

Strong quarter

Last week, the firm updated the market on its performance in the most recent quarter.

I thought the headline performance was strong. Compared to the three months before, net new business grew 6% and there was net client growth.

That said, with the end of the annual ISA season falling during the period, I am not surprised that Hargreaves Lansdown had a decent quarter.

Medium-term outlook

But the company noted that share dealing volumes in the period fell compared to the prior-year period, saying that “investor confidence across the quarter has been low”.

That concerns me as I think it could be more than a one-off phenomenon.

The company said factors such as cost-of-living issues and market volatility contributed to lower trading volumes by its customers. I fear such factors could continue to weigh negatively on the outlook for Hargreaves Lansdown shares in the medium term.

Possible bargain

As a long-term investor, though, I continue to see strength in the company’s large customer base and strong brand.

Stockbroking can be a highly profitable business: last year the company made a post-tax profit margin of £216m on revenues of £583m. That equates to a net profit margin of 37%.

But those profits were actually smaller than five years ago. While the firm has grown its revenues during that period, profits have fallen.

I see a risk that this trend of falling profitability could persist.

Competition is strong and could grow. A loyal customer base is one asset I think could help Hargreaves Lansdown, but in a competitive market the firm could still suffer if rivals try to build their own market share by undercutting it on price.

But the shares now yield more than 4%. That yield appeals to me.

The shares trade on a price-to-earnings ratio of 18. I do not see that as cheap. But the share price could still potentially turn out to be a bargain if the company grows its earnings in coming years.

No rush

The concern I have, however, is that earnings might fall rather than rise in coming years. Transaction volume has fallen — and the drivers for that could continue to apply.

With less disposable cash, fewer investors may buy and sell shares, cutting into revenues and profits at the company. If it tries to compensate by pushing up prices, it risks losing ground to rivals.

For now, I see no rush to invest in the company. For a real turnaround in the share price to keep gaining ground, I think the company will need to show consistent evidence of strong business performance. Until that happens, I have no plans to buy,

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hargreaves Lansdown Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Glencore shares seem cheap but something looks wrong

| Kevin Godbold

I’m tempted by Glencore shares because of the cheap-looking valuation but this one thing bothers me – am I being…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

10.2% yield! Here’s the British American Tobacco dividend forecast to 2025

| Royston Wild

British American Tobacco shares offer gigantic dividend yields based on current forecasts. But do they make the FTSE 100 share…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Turning an empty ISA into a tax-free second income of £30k a year!

| Charlie Carman

Using a Stocks and Shares ISA to invest for a second income has notable advantages. Here's how our writer would…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

At last, is this the turning point for the Vodafone share price?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The Vodafone share price has plunged by over 40% in the last 12 months. But a positive trading update has…

Read more »

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

6% dividend yield! Should I buy high-yield Rio Tinto shares for a second income?

| Royston Wild

I'm searching the FTSE 100 for the best high-yield stocks to buy for my portfolio. Could Rio Tinto shares be…

Read more »

Young happy white woman loading groceries into the back of her car
Investing Articles

Is this 4% dividend-yielding stock ideal for passive income?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor takes a closer look at a passive income stock. Should she buy or avoid the stock for her…

Read more »

Middle-aged white male courier delivering boxes to young black lady
Investing Articles

1 cheap FTSE 100 stock to buy for growth and returns

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor examines a FTSE 100 stock she believes could be a great addition to her holdings for growth and…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

How I’d turn a £0 Stocks & Shares ISA into a £10k second income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how he'd start from £0 and build a Stocks & Shares ISA pot that can pay him…

Read more »