Home » Investing Articles » Why I believe AI mania will result in a stock market crash

Why I believe AI mania will result in a stock market crash

As AI-related excitement likely concludes in a stock market crash, Andrew Mackie is looking to buy cheap shares in forgotten industries.

Latest posts by Andrew Mackie (see all)
Published
Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

US stock indices have been on a tear in 2023, with the S&P 500 up 19%. However, virtually all these gains have been concentrated in a handful of stocks perceived to be the biggest beneficiaries of the euphoria surrounding AI. As valuations become ever more stretched, I see only one conclusion: a stock market crash.

A stock market defying logic

The latter stages of any bubble are almost always characterised by a narrow group of stocks surging. Cameron McCrimmon of Aegon Asset Management recently described this market as a classic “ageing bull”.

In early 2021 when the likes of Arkk innovation ETF peaked and began to roll over, the likes of Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet kept on rising. Barely a year later and history is repeating itself.

As the generals of the stock market continue to climb higher, the soldiers, the other 490 odd constituents of the S&P 500, are nowhere to be seen.

As fear of missing out (FOMO) grips the market, valuations have become totally detached from reality. For me valuations matter. Nvidia, for example, is trading at 40 times revenue on an expectation that it’s going to capture a significant portion of the estimated $1trn opportunity in AI chips.

Business cycles

The reason why I say valuations matter is because I believe in business cycles.

Nvidia could be right. It could very well end up being one of the dominant players in this industry. But even if it does, what it, (and nobody) knows, is how (and in what timescale) the AI revolution will play out.

History is littered with examples of companies that were at the forefront of a technological innovation and yet did not go on to become one of the dominant players. Or if they did, those who bought early into the stock on a promise of future success, had to wait a very long time to make any money.

In the early 1970s, Xerox was one of a group of 50 companies labelled the Nifty Fifty. These growth stocks were the must-buy stocks of their day.

Xerox, was an early pioneer of the ‘office of the future’ creating the photocopier and computer operating system. But never really capitalised on such innovations, surrendering leadership to the likes of Canon, Apple and Microsoft.

There is an alternative

The sharp rise in interest rates over the past year means that I don’t have to take the risk of buying such stocks. Today, short-term bonds (such as T-bills or UK gilts) have a coupon of over 5% and offer next to zero risk.

The growing disparity between a handful of stocks in the S&P 500 and the FTSE 100 index provides me with an unmissable opportunity to buy cheap shares, many of which offer high yields and strong potential for growth.

In particular, I’m very excited about commodities businesses. For example, while many investors have lost faith in big oil, I’ve been buying BP and Shell on the dip. I’ve also been actively buying shares in mining giant, Glencore which trades at a rock-bottom price-to-earnings ratio and is set for explosive growth in the future.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Andrew Mackie owns shares in BP, Shell and Glencore. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing For Beginners

4 points for investors to note about RC365 shares

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the 833% jump in the RC365 shares but flags up several points that he feels need to…

Read more »

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

Persimmon shares leap on inflation news. Are they still a bargain?

| Kevin Godbold

The plunge in Persimmon shares has stopped for the time being, but there’s an elephant still in the room, despite…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Growth Shares

NIO stock is flying! Is $20 back on the radar?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith writes about the strong move higher in NIO stock, but questions if the run has further legs to…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Down 80% in 5 years, does the Capita share price make it a no-brainer buy?

| Alan Oscroft

We've had some great recovery opportunities since the pandemic crash of 2020. Might the low Capita share price make it…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Will Lloyds’ share price ever go up?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Lloyds’ share price has been stuck below £1 for an eternity. Will it ever stage a meaningful recovery? Edward Sheldon…

Read more »

Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.
Investing Articles

Up 20% in a month! How Hargreaves Lansdown shares won last week’s FTSE 100 rally

| Harvey Jones

Hargreaves Lansdown shares rocketed last week as investors looked forward to the stock market recovery. Should I buy them?

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

Turning a brand new ISA into a passive income of £20k a year

| Alan Oscroft

We all invest in the hope of one day being able to put our feet up and enjoy a bit…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Would I buy National Grid shares with my last £100?

| Paul Summers

Would our writer invest his last bit of cash in FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE:UKX) stalwart National Grid (LON:NG) shares. Yes, but…

Read more »