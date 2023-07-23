Home » Investing Articles » How my ISA could generate £98,100 in passive income a year!

How my ISA could generate £98,100 in passive income a year!

UK residents can use the Stocks and Shares ISA to generate easy, tax-free income – even starting with nothing. Dr James Fox explains how it’s done.

Dr. James Fox
The Stocks and Shares ISA is an extraordinarily useful vehicle for creating tax-free passive income. And it couldn’t be easier to open one. I can do it with all major investment brokers such as Hargreaves Lansdown — the UK’s largest.

Getting started

Of course, most Britons don’t take advantage of the Stocks and Shares ISA, with less than 5% currently holding one. However, around 12m individuals have an ISA of any kind.

The process of opening a Stocks and Shares ISA varies depending on the chosen investment platform. But, in general, it can be completed quickly, usually within minutes to an hour. While a deposit is typically required to start a basic account, nowadays it’s possible to begin with very little initial funding.

However, if I want to create a portfolio that’s going to change my life and deliver substantial passive income, I’m going to need to either deposit a lot of cash, or make regular contributions. To those of us without £20,000 lying around, it makes sense to choose the latter option.

Contributing regularly

Personally, I elect to do automatic saving for my Stocks and Shares ISA. Firstly, it ensures that I’m consistently contributing to my investment portfolio without the need for manual transfers or reminders. It’s super easy to set up.

This automatic process also helps me stay disciplined and committed to my financial goals, thus avoiding missing a payment in my schedule while benefit from pound-cost-averaging. This is the process of investing at regular intervals that allows me to smooth out the impact of short-term market fluctuations.

The size of my monthly contribution will depend on my personal financial situation. I could start with as little as £30 a month. But, naturally, the more money I put into my portfolio, the more I should have in the long run.

Harnessing exponential growth

When investing for the long run, I look to take advantage of compound returns. This is the process of reinvesting my returns every year to then earn interest on them the next year.

In other words, compound returns refer to the process of earning returns not only on the original investment but also on the accumulated interest or gains, leading to exponential growth over time.

The variables therefore are the time I invest for, the annual returns I achieve, and the size of my monthly contribution. Naturally, the longer I invest for, the more I achieve. And the more I invest, the greater the size of my investment pot.

Of course, my annualised returns is dependent on good stock picking. If I’m choosing wisely I can probably expect anything from 6% to 12% annually. Good stock picking really is key. But I might not achieve that. In fact, I might even lose money. And I have to take into account inflation’s impact on my investments.

So let’s see how much passive income I could generate by investing £250 a month starting with an empty portfolio. The following table shows how much income my portfolio could generate at varying intervals.

6%8%10%12%
5th Year£918.05£1,281.74£1,678.65£2,111.77
10th Year£2,284.86£3,379.12£4,697.82£6,286.53
20th Year£6,615.26£11,159.36£17,838.31£27,649.13
30th Year£14,493.97£28,428.69£53,410.17£98,154.00

James Fox has positions in Hargreaves Lansdown Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hargreaves Lansdown Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

