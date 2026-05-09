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Home » Investing Articles » Could buying Microsoft stock now be like buying Alphabet in mid-2025 at a share price of $150?

Could buying Microsoft stock now be like buying Alphabet in mid-2025 at a share price of $150?

Microsoft’s share price has fallen in 2026 as investors moved away from software names. But Edward Sheldon sees potential for a rebound.

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Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
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Microsoft‘s (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock has underperformed (in 2026, its share price has fallen more than 10%). Because it’s a software company, investors aren’t interested in it.

Looking at the stock today however, I see similarities to Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (Google) back in mid-2025 when it was out of favour and trading near $150 (it has since soared to near $400). Here’s why I think Microsoft could be set to surge at some point just like Alphabet has.

Examining Alphabet’s rebound

In mid-2025, a lot of investors were completely writing Alphabet off. The theory was that ChatGPT was going to disrupt Google search and destroy Alphabet’s business model.

Alphabet didn’t sit around doing nothing as people started to use ChatGPT for search. Instead, it used its financial resources and tech expertise to build an AI product equally as good (Gemini), and then integrated it into its ecosystem, winning back market share.

Additionally, it worked on developing its own powerful AI chips, tensor processing units (TPUs). It’s now selling these to other tech companies, meaning that it has a whole new revenue stream.

Ultimately, it was able to adapt to the changing business landscape and continue thriving (its latest earnings showed revenue growth of 19% at constant currency). As a result, its share price has rebounded, soaring to new all-time highs.

Could Microsoft do the same thing?

Now, I reckon Microsoft is capable of a similar turnaround. Today, it’s out of favour because people are expecting its software sales to fall due to AI disruption and automation. This is a risk. But here’s the thing – Microsoft’s finding new ways to generate revenue.

For example, in its recent earnings it told investors that its AI-powered digital assistant service Copilot now has 20m paid enterprise seats. This service costs around £15 a month per user, so that’s a fair bit of revenue.

Meanwhile, like Alphabet, Microsoft’s also developing its own chips. Earlier this year, it announced the launch of Maia 200 – an inference chip designed to improve the economics of AI token generation.

These chips are not being sold to other companies today. But if the company was to sell them to other businesses, there could be a whole new source of revenue.

Ultimately, there are many ways that Microsoft could reinvent itself for the AI era. I expect it to do just that – this is a company with a history of evolution.

The stock’s cheap today

Zooming in on the valuation, Microsoft looks quite cheap. Looking at the earnings forecast for the year starting 1 July, the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio’s only 21. At that multiple, I see the potential for an upward valuation rerating if the company can show that it’s having success in the AI era. In the past, it has often traded on P/E ratios in the 30s.

Of course, there are no guarantees the stock will perform well from here. AI automation is a risk and sentiment towards the stock could remain weak.

At current levels however, I like the risk/reward set-up and believe the stock’s worth considering. It’s worth noting that the average analyst price target is $564 – about 35% above the current share price.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Microsoft and Alphabet. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet and Microsoft. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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