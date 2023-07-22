Home » Investing Articles » The 10 stocks on the FTSE with the biggest dividend forecasts

The 10 stocks on the FTSE with the biggest dividend forecasts

Whether we go for growth stocks, or income, I don’t think we’ve ever had so much choice of cheap FTSE stocks as we have right now.

Whenever I look at the FTSE dividend outlook, it just keeps getting better. City analysts now think 2023 could be the third best year ever for cash returns from FTSE 100 shares.

The FTSE 250 is more associated with growth stocks than cash. But right now, I see dividend yields there in double digits too.

Broker forecasts can vary, so some might find different figures to me. But the table below shows the 10 stocks in the UK’s top two indexes with the biggest forecast yields I can find.

StockIndexRecent
price		1-year
change		5-year
change		Dividend
yield
Diversified Energy Co.FTSE 25093p-18%-22%15.7%
Liontrust Asset ManagementFTSE 250678p-24%-0.5%11.2%
Vodafone FTSE 10074p-44%-58%10.7%
M&GFTSE 100204p-2.3%-9.2%*10.2%
Phoenix Group HoldingsFTSE 100558p-7%-17%9.7%
British American TobaccoFTSE 1002,664p-25%-33%9.2%
Energean Oil & GasFTSE 2501,115p-0.6%+102%9.5%
Crest Nicholson HoldingsFTSE 250222p-14%-43%9.2%
OSB GroupFTSE 250361p-28%-18%9.0%
Taylor WimpeyFTSE 100117p-3%-34%9.0%
(Source: Yahoo! Finance. *M&G change is since demerger from Prudential in 2019.)

The top 10 are split evenly between the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250. But a lot of these have one key thing in common.

Share price pain

They’ve mostly suffered share price falls, and that’s pushed the yields up. It’s not like they have so much cash they just want to shove as much of it our way as they can.

There’s more drama than this shows too. Liontrust, at number two in the table, has seen its shares lose 70% since their peak of August 2021.

So, I’d be cautious of the top yields. My confidence in them is not great, and I’d want to do some careful research before I’d think of buying.

Share prices aren’t all gloom, though. The housebuilders have started to tick up, given a boost by June inflation coming in lower than feared.

Which to buy?

This is just a start, and I’d use it to narrow down my search for FTSE dividend stocks. But most of these would pass this first check.

I’d also look at some of the great dividend shares that are just outside the top 10 too.

In the FTSE 100, Imperial Brands (8.1% yield), Aviva (8%) and Rio Tinto (8%) just miss out. And in the FTSE 250, there’s Ashmore (8.4%) and Target Healthcare REIT (7.5%).

And we mustn’t forget the big banks, with Lloyds Banking Group on a forecast 5.4% and Barclays at 4.7%. Those aren’t the top yields, but I like the long-term cash flow prospects for bank stocks.

Spoilt for choice

We need to be cautious here. Just because a yield is forecast doesn’t mean it’ll be paid. Sometimes analysts get it wrong. Sometimes the wheels come off.

But I reckon there should be enough here to keep dividend investors happy. We don’t always see times that offer this much choice.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Aviva Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, British American Tobacco P.l.c., Imperial Brands Plc, Liontrust Asset Management Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, M&g Plc, Prudential Plc, and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

