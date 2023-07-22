Home » Investing Articles » Could the Airtel Africa share price crash to less than a pound?

Could the Airtel Africa share price crash to less than a pound?

The Airtel Africa share price has been falling. Our writer thinks it could fall further, but also sees long-term potential for the business.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As a shareholder in telecoms company Airtel Africa (LSE: AAF), I’ve found the share price chart lately has made for gloomy reading. Over the past year, the share price has tumbled by 34%.

I did not own the shares a year ago. I bought in during the fall, seeing value in the stock. But they have now fallen below the price I paid for them!

Could the Airtel Africa share price fall to less than a pound – and what should I do about it?

Key challenge

The key reason I had previously hesitated about buying into the company was the risk associated with doing business in frontier markets like Nigeria and Kenya.

At some point, I felt such risks were already compensated for by the share price. After all, Airtel Africa is a booming business and currently trades on a price-to-earnings ratio of just eight.

But it turns out I was right to weigh the risks involved.

A depreciation of the Nigerian currency threatens to play havoc with the company’s earnings. Its customers there pay in the local currency but the company reports earnings (and pays dividends) in US dollars.

That means a worsening exchange rate could badly hurt reported profits, even if they remain the same as before in local currency. That is exactly the sort of currency risk that often puts me off investing in frontier markets.

Share price risks

The stock market does not like this kind of uncertainty.

The shares have been marked down 10% since a company announcement last month about the possible impact of the Nigerian exchange rate on earnings.

Nor is this a minor risk: Nigeria is Airtel Africa’s biggest market. A lot of my bullishness about the company has been based on the growth potential for its mobile money services, notably in Nigeria.

For now the Airtel Africa share price is still above a pound and has gained a bit of ground in recent days.

What happens next?

Over the past year, the Nigerian currency has lost almost half its value relative to the greenback. If we see more negative exchange rate news from Nigeria – or another large market – that could scare investors even more about the earnings outlook for Airtel Africa. If that happens, I could see the Airtel Africa share price potentially falling to less than a pound.

That would be a case of back to the future – as recently as 2020, a pound could buy almost three Airtel Africa shares at one point.

Long-term outlook

But as a long-term investor, the exchange rate risk is something I have already considered and can live with. Sadly, I think it is part of doing business in the sorts of markets where Airtel Africa operates.

The positive side of the coin is that such markets have millions of young customers and large growth potential. Airtel Africa has a strong, established business and local operations.

Over time I expect the firm can resolve the question of how to reduce the impact of volatile exchange rates, whether through currency swaps or price increases.

Given the company’s business potential and valuation, I plan to continue holding its shares despite the current weak performance.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Airtel Africa Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Airtel Africa Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How much passive income would I receive from £10,000 in Lloyds shares?

| John Fieldsend

Lloyds shares look a better bet for passive income than they have for years. How much could I expect from…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

This household name FTSE 250 share yields over 7%! I’m buying

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has been buying more shares in a well-known FTSE 250 company he thinks offers good value and an…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade opportunity to create an additional income from an empty portfolio!

| Dr. James Fox

We'd all love an additional income to supplement our earnings. Here, Dr James Fox details how he'd start now using…

Read more »

Warm summer evening outside waterfront pubs and restaurants at the popular seaside resort town of Weymouth, Dorset.
Investing Articles

£500 monthly income from a £20K Stocks and Shares ISA? Here’s how

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane thinks patience, perseverance and selectiveness could help him turn a Stocks and Shares ISA into a passive income…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

This simple passive income idea could earn me £300 a month

| Christopher Ruane

By investing the right amount in well-chosen shares, this writer believes he could earn hundreds of pounds in monthly passive…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Up 10% in a week, is it time to back Hargreaves Lansdown shares?

| Dr. James Fox

One of Dr James Fox's favourite shares jumped 10% over the past week's trading. Here's why he believes this rally…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

I’d heed Max Ehrmann’s warning before plunging into cheap shares now

| Kevin Godbold

I’d forget what's been said so many times about no-brainer cheap shares and listen to what Max Ehrmann advised back…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Zero savings? I’d use the Warren Buffett method and start investing now

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines some key lessons from the investment career of Warren Buffett he puts to work when finding shares…

Read more »