Home » Investing Articles » A once-in-a-decade opportunity to create an additional income from an empty portfolio!

A once-in-a-decade opportunity to create an additional income from an empty portfolio!

We’d all love an additional income to supplement our earnings. Here, Dr James Fox details how he’d start now using a compounds returns strategy.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Stack of one pound coins falling over

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There are several ways to earn additional income. This could be taking on extra part-time work or buying a home to rent out. However, from my perspective, investing in stocks and shares is the most time efficient and often lucrative way of earning that second income.

Capitalising on bad news

As billionaire investor Warren Buffett says: “Bad news is an investors best friend.” And despite falling US inflation, there’s not a huge amount of good news around at the moment. All this bad news creates opportunity.

Investing when share prices fall can present several advantages. For one, it delivers an opportunity to purchase stocks at a discounted price compared to their intrinsic value. Buying at a lower price can potentially lead to higher returns when the market recovers and prices rise again.

Moreover, when share prices fall, dividend yields rise — assuming the payments don’t change. Investing in dividend-paying stocks during a market downturn can provide an opportunity to secure a higher yield on your investment. This can offer a steady income stream, especially for long-term investors focused on building a portfolio for income generation.

Passive income from fallen stocks

Investing when share prices are falling requires discipline and the ability to overcome emotional biases. But it certainly can be worth it. Right now, there’s more than 50 stocks on the FTSE 350 with dividend yields in excess of 6%.

Historically, 6% is a very sizeable yield. The fact that there are so many companies with elevated yields at this moment in time reflects the depressed nature of the market. For context, over five years, the value of the biggest 350 listed companies in the UK has fallen 5%.

As such many investors, including myself, see the current environment as an excellent opportunity to lock in high-yielding stocks with low valuations, like Legal & General with its 8.3% yield.

Rags to riches

Naturally, to take full advantage of the current situation, it’d want to have cash on hand. However, if I were starting from nothing, I could still use the current market environment to create a high-yielding portfolio.

For example, if I were to contribute £200 a month into a Stocks and Shares ISA, and achieve 7% in dividend returns, and 3% in share price growth, after just five years my portfolio would be large enough to generate £1,000 as an additional income.

This is all possible due to the size of the yields available at the moment. Moreover, if UK stocks were to break out of their depressed valuation cycle I could expect considerable share price gains as well.

If I were to continue investing in this manner for 30 years, I could have a portfolio worth £450,000. In turn, this could generate annualised returns of £45,000, assuming some of those returns come in the form of sold share price gains.

Of course, this compound returns strategy sounds fantastic. But I could lose money if I choose my stocks poorly. That’s why it’s incredibly important to do my research and seek out share tips.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warm summer evening outside waterfront pubs and restaurants at the popular seaside resort town of Weymouth, Dorset.
Investing Articles

£500 monthly income from a £20K Stocks and Shares ISA? Here’s how

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane thinks patience, perseverance and selectiveness could help him turn a Stocks and Shares ISA into a passive income…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

This simple passive income idea could earn me £300 a month

| Christopher Ruane

By investing the right amount in well-chosen shares, this writer believes he could earn hundreds of pounds in monthly passive…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Up 10% in a week, is it time to back Hargreaves Lansdown shares?

| Dr. James Fox

One of Dr James Fox's favourite shares jumped 10% over the past week's trading. Here's why he believes this rally…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

I’d heed Max Ehrmann’s warning before plunging into cheap shares now

| Kevin Godbold

I’d forget what's been said so many times about no-brainer cheap shares and listen to what Max Ehrmann advised back…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Zero savings? I’d use the Warren Buffett method and start investing now

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines some key lessons from the investment career of Warren Buffett he puts to work when finding shares…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

A lifelong second income for £10 a week? Here’s how I’d achieve it

| Kevin Godbold

Here are the vital factors I’d aim to leverage to generate a second income from stocks and shares that can…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Here are the 10 top FTSE 100 shares I’d buy right now

| Alan Oscroft

As valuations keep changing, I keep looking at FTSE 100 shares and thinking "What if I could start all over…

Read more »

Athlete preparing to run on start line in a lane numbered '2023'
Investing Articles

Are growth stocks dead in 2023?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Growth stocks have massively underperformed since 2022 as the days of near-zero interest rates are over. Is this the end…

Read more »