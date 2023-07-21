Home » Investing Articles » Warren Buffett thinks it’s time to buy the UK stock market

Warren Buffett thinks it’s time to buy the UK stock market

In 2001, Warren Buffett proposed a way of assessing whether stock markets are fairly valued. His measure suggest the UK offers good value right now.

James Beard
Latest posts by James Beard (see all)
Published
Union Jack flag triangular bunting hanging in a street

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Over 20 years ago, Warren Buffett put forward an idea to measure the attractiveness of the US stock market. It became known as the Buffett Indicator and is a variation on the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio that is commonly used by investors to assess individual stocks.

How it works

Applying the theory to this country, the idea is that by comparing the market cap of the London Stock Exchange with national income (gross domestic product), it’s possible to make an assessment as to whether UK shares are fairly valued.

Since 2013, the indicator has never been lower. This implies there’s a once-in-a-decade opportunity to buy apparently undervalued UK stocks.

YearStock market valuation (£trn)Nominal GDP (£trn)Buffett Indicator (%)
20134.2581.782239
20144.0911.863220
20153.9581.921206
20164.5821.999229
20174.2352.085203
20183.7872.157176
20193.9252.238175
20203.6392.110173
20213.9952.270176
20223.7322.491150
2023 (at 30 June)3.5342.491 (2022 figure)142
Source: Office for National Statistics/London Stock Exchange

Is it reliable?

Critics argue the theory is a bit too simplistic.

A country’s income only measures domestically generated sales. And most public companies derive the majority of their revenues from outside the countries in which they are listed.

But it has been known to predict stock market corrections.

At the end of 2007, it was 280% — roughly twice what it is now. The following year, the FTSE 100 recorded its worst annual fall, losing over 30% of its value.

To me, the UK stock market does appear undervalued. The FTSE 100 reached an all-time high in February 2023. But since then it’s fallen back, and is now 6% lower.

The index is dominated by energy companies, mining stocks, and banks. Commodity prices have declined on fears of a global economic slowdown. And earlier in the year, three of the four largest US bank failures in history led to the sector falling out of favour with investors.

In contrast, the US tech-heavy NASDAQ index has increased 38% since the start of 2023.

What should I do?

Warren Buffett advises investors to be greedy when others are fearful.

This sounds like good advice to me. If I was in a position to do so, I’d be investing now in quality UK stocks.

And just like I’ve been using the Buffett Indicator to assess the attractiveness of the market as a whole, I’ve looked at the P/E ratios of some of the stocks in the FTSE 100 to try and identify a few bargains.

Shell and BP have ratios of six. This compares favourably to that of Exxon Mobil, the world’s largest listed energy company, which is valued at 10 times’ earnings.

Banks also appear to offer good value at the moment. The P/E ratios of Barclays (4.7), Lloyds (5.7), and HSBC (6.8) are all comfortably below the FTSE 100 average of 10.

Housebuilders Barratt Developments, Taylor Wimpey, and Persimmon have ratios of 7–8. Two years ago they were all over 10.

For comparison, Tesla currently trades at 85 times’ earnings.

Of course profits can fluctuate wildly from one year to the next. And there are specific reasons why each of these companies — falling energy prices, increasing loan defaults, and a further loss of confidence in the housing market — might see further pressure on their stock prices.

Final thought

Hopefully, the Buffett Indicator is right and a UK stock market bull run is not too far away. But, in some respects, it doesn’t really matter.

I think there are many stocks of undervalued companies available at the moment. I’m confident that quality will always win through, regardless of what’s happening in the wider market.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. James Beard has positions in HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Persimmon Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

An IAG British Airways plane takes off
Investing Articles

Is this under-the-radar value stock a buy this summer?

| Gordon Best

With passenger numbers returning to near pre-pandemic levels, Gordon Best takes a closer look at a value stock that may…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

What are the best stocks to buy for the second half of 2023?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The stock market is performing well in 2023 and Ed Sheldon sees further upside ahead. Here are some of his…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Buying cheap income shares today could be a once-in-a-lifetime chance to retire early

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has been buying FTSE 100 income shares with what he sees as unusually high yields. Here's why he's…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

My once-in-a-decade chance to fill a Stocks and Shares ISA with cheap FTSE stocks

| Harvey Jones

UK equities still look cheap despite this week's market rebound and I'm looking to buy a heap of them inside…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will penny stock Argo Blockchain join the Bitcoin miner rally after a 71% fall?

| Charlie Carman

Shares in Bitcoin mining companies are surging, but penny stock Argo Blockchain is yet to join the party. Will that…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

Is the Persimmon share price set to soar from here?

| Alan Oscroft

The Persimmon share price has responded well to lower-than-expected June inflation figures. But the pain might not be over yet.

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

£40K in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into a second income of £20K a year!

| Christopher Ruane

Could this writer earn a £20,000 second income by investing £40,000 wisely today and taking the long-term view? He thinks…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

How I turned my Stocks and Shares ISA around and started building wealth

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights five simple moves that have helped him generate better long-term investment returns within his Stocks and Shares…

Read more »