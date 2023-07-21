Home » Investing Articles » Buying cheap income shares today could be a once-in-a-lifetime chance to retire early

Buying cheap income shares today could be a once-in-a-lifetime chance to retire early

Christopher Ruane has been buying FTSE 100 income shares with what he sees as unusually high yields. Here’s why he’s seizing the opportunity now.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Close-up of British bank notes

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Work can be a long, hard slog for many people. The idea of retiring early can be an appealing one. Right now, some British income shares have unusually good dividend yields. In fact, I think stocking up on them at current prices could be a very rare opportunity for me to bring forward my retirement plans.

Quality on sale

That is because some shares currently have yields that are higher than their historical norm.

Take British American Tobacco as an example. I already hold a stake in the cigarette maker, so why did I buy more of its shares this month?

A combination of dividend growth and a share price close to a 52-week low meant that the British American yield was much higher than its historical average. In fact, the yield on offer was as high as it has ever been for British American in my lifetime, close to 9%.

Compounding

As a long-term investor, simply earning a dividend today is not really what excites me, though. It is the potential for long-term dividend streams by building a portfolio of income shares then reinvesting the dividends.

That is known as compounding. Compounding is where apparently small differences in yields really start to matter.

To illustrate, imagine I invested £20,000 in shares with an average yield of 9%. As an alternative, imagine I did the same thing with shares yielding an average 8%.

That 1% difference may sound very small. But after 20 years, at 8% I would have a portfolio worth over £93,000 and generating around £7,450 annually in dividends. At 9%, I would already be earning a bit more than that after 17 years.

In other words, that 1% of extra yield could allow me to generate the same income three years earlier. Investing a big enough sum and depending on my financial circumstances, that could help me retire early.

I’m buying now!

It can be tempting to think that high-yield income shares will be around for a long time. The UK economy is fragile and interest rates are high.

From M&G with its 9.6% yield to 8.3%-yielding Legal & General, the FTSE 100 seems stuffed with blue-chip income shares at bargain prices right now.

But that could change.

Such yields might not be here to stay, if share prices increase. I do not want to end up kicking myself that I missed out on a golden opportunity to invest in successful, profitable blue-chip businesses when they were offering unusually high dividend yields.

That is why I have been stuffing my Stocks and Shares ISA with dirt cheap, high-quality income shares while I have the opportunity. I do not think it will last forever – and I will hopefully be reaping the rewards of today’s choices far into the future.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c., Legal & General Group Plc, and M&g Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. and M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

An IAG British Airways plane takes off
Investing Articles

Is this under-the-radar value stock a buy this summer?

| Gordon Best

With passenger numbers returning to near pre-pandemic levels, Gordon Best takes a closer look at a value stock that may…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

What are the best stocks to buy for the second half of 2023?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The stock market is performing well in 2023 and Ed Sheldon sees further upside ahead. Here are some of his…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

My once-in-a-decade chance to fill a Stocks and Shares ISA with cheap FTSE stocks

| Harvey Jones

UK equities still look cheap despite this week's market rebound and I'm looking to buy a heap of them inside…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will penny stock Argo Blockchain join the Bitcoin miner rally after a 71% fall?

| Charlie Carman

Shares in Bitcoin mining companies are surging, but penny stock Argo Blockchain is yet to join the party. Will that…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

Is the Persimmon share price set to soar from here?

| Alan Oscroft

The Persimmon share price has responded well to lower-than-expected June inflation figures. But the pain might not be over yet.

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

£40K in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into a second income of £20K a year!

| Christopher Ruane

Could this writer earn a £20,000 second income by investing £40,000 wisely today and taking the long-term view? He thinks…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

How I turned my Stocks and Shares ISA around and started building wealth

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights five simple moves that have helped him generate better long-term investment returns within his Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

This top savings account pays 6.15% a year! But I’d rather buy Aviva shares

| Harvey Jones

Aviva shares have had a disappointing year, but they've still delivered a total return of 10%, something no bank deposit…

Read more »