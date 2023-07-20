Home » Investing Articles » Value Shares » I’ve just missed a brilliant chance to buy cheap Taylor Wimpey shares. Will I get another?

I’ve just missed a brilliant chance to buy cheap Taylor Wimpey shares. Will I get another?

Taylor Wimpey shares have been flying in recent days as markets anticipate peak interest rates. Are they still good value?

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Taylor Wimpey (LSE: TW) shares have looked an unmissable buy in recent weeks and I was desperate to add them to my portfolio. Unfortunately, I didn’t have the cash, and while I waited, the rest of the market woke up to the opportunity.

The Taylor Wimpey share price has rocketed 10.92% in the last week, which means it’s not as cheap as it was. So what should I do now?

I love buying undervalued FTSE 100 shares, especially if they come with a terrific yield. Taylor Wimpey fitted the bill, trading at around six times earnings while paying income of 8.27% a year. It was at the top of my buy list.

More expensive (but still cheap)

Taylor Wimpey shares have crasehd 34.55% over five years as fears of a UK property bubble grew, although they’re only down 3.61% over 12 months. Rival Persimmon has fared much worse, falling 52.7% over five years and 34.72% over one.

Taylor Wimpey looks a more solid proposition than Persimmon, which issued a profit warning in March and slashed its dividend by three-quarters. Management has a policy of returning 7.5% of net assets to shareholders annually, which will total at least £250m a year.

That policy remains in force despite today’s challenges and Taylor Wimpey is forecast to yield 8.05% this year and 8.06% in 2024. These are already inflation-busting rates of income, and the differential will only widen as consumer prices continue to fall. I may get share price growth on top of that too as the outlook brightens.

So I had mixed feelings when June’s inflation figure came in lower-than-expected at 7.9% on 19 July and the FTSE 100 surged 1.8%. Taylor Wimpey rose 6.8% and my heart sank by a similar percentage. I’d called the stock correctly, but couldn’t act due to lack of cash.

Should I accept that I’ve missed out and go hunting around for other FTSE 100 bargains instead? I’m not so sure.

There’s still time to buy it

Although the Taylor Wimpey share price is up another 1.38% on 20 July so far, I wouldn’t call it expensive, trading at 6.19 times earnings while yielding 7.97%. Yes, it was cheaper before but that’s investing. It’s rare to buy a stock at the absolute perfect time, and when that happens it’s mostly down to luck.

June’s inflation figure was a real boost for sentiment, and things may get even better in July, when markets reckon inflation could fall below 7%. If they’re right, mortgage rates may fall and Taylor Wimpey shares could enjoy another leg up.

The stock could just as easily fall before then. We’re likely to see a bout of profit taking over the next few days. The Bank of England might deliver an aggressive base rate hike at its next rate-setting meeting on August 3. Taylor Wimpey or another housebuilder could deliver some unexpected bad news. If that happens, its shares will get cheaper and I’ll have my chance.

I’ve absolutely no idea where the stock will go next. Nobody ever does. The only thing I do know is that Taylor Wimpey shares still look cheap and that dividend looks unmissable. I think the best time to buy the stock is when I have the cash. Hopefully, that won’t be long now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Persimmon Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Value Shares

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

I’ve been buying ‘hated’ UK shares for weeks. Now they’re flying

| Harvey Jones

Top UK shares have been trading at rock-bottom valuations in recent months, so I bought as many as I could…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

Up 12% in a week! Is this my once-in-a-decade chance to buy Persimmon shares?

| Harvey Jones

Persimmon shares trade at similar levels to 10 years ago but now could be a great time to buy them…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares a steal at 150p?

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce shares have been stuck for months, but could they be poised to take off again when we get August's…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

BP shares looks cheap. But are they a buy?

| Charlie Keough

BP shares have taken a hit this year. And as such, they looks cheap. Here, this Fool explores if now…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Which is better value, the Persimmon or Barratt share price?

| Alan Oscroft

Barratt Developments has fallen, and the Persimmon share price has suffered even more. I put the two head to head…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

6.1% dividend yield! Are Lloyds shares a ‘no-brainer’ buy at 45.8p?

| Royston Wild

Lloyds' share price offers terrific all-round value on paper. But should this cheap FTSE 100 share still be avoided at…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Which is better value, the BT or Vodafone share price?

| Alan Oscroft

I've found the both the Vodafone and the BT share price to be frustrating over the years. Today, I put…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

At last, this popular FTSE share is getting exciting!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Soon after I bought this FTSE 250 share, it turned into an utter dog. However, it has soared by over…

Read more »