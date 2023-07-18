Home » Investing Articles » If I’d invested £5k in 3i Group shares three years ago here’s what I’d have today

If I’d invested £5k in 3i Group shares three years ago here’s what I’d have today

3i Group shares are among the best-performing on the FTSE 100 in recent years, and it’s about time I added them to my portfolio.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’ve flirted with the idea of buying investment company 3i Group (LSE: III) without ever committing. Every time I check the share price seems to be flying, yet the company rarely attracts much attention from investors.

Worried that I’m missing something, I’ve moved onto other stocks, and now I regret it.

3i Group has been giving shareholders access to private equity and infrastructure since 1945, with a focus on businesses in Europe, Asia and the Americas. Its portfolio is worth £22.9bn, with a typical business size of between €100m and €500m.

Investment success

It aims to invest in companies for three to five years to add value and exit at a profit, and it’s been a successful strategy. 3i is one of the best-performing stocks on the entire FTSE 100 over three years, beaten only by Centrica, Glencore and Frasers Group.

If I’d invested £5,000 three years ago I’d have enjoyed growth of 131.35%, which would have turned my stake into an impressive £11,568. Its share price has continued to perform well despite today’s challenging conditions, up 66.49% over the past 12 months.

This should be a tough time for private equity, as higher interest rates drive up funding costs, customers feel poorer and inflation erodes the value of future earnings. But there’s no sign of that here.

3i made a total return of £4.59bn on opening shareholders’ funds in 2023, up 36% on 2022, while net asset value per share climbed from 1,321p to 1,745p. The firm’s private equity business delivered a gross investment return of £4.97bn, or 40%.

However, this was driven by the very strong performance of one holding, Dutch discounter Action. Others suffered amid lower customer demand and inflationary pressures, particularly those exposed to discretionary consumer spending.

The company also received more than £1.3bn in cash, primarily through portfolio company realisations and income. So it ended the year with liquidity of £1.3bn, net debt of £363m, and a gearing ratio of just 2%. It’s a healthy picture.

Private equity is a high-risk sector, but 3i Group has avoided the afflictions of another FTSE 100 investment company that has exposure to the sector, such as the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, which crashed by half in 2022.

A long-term investment

3i Group’s dividend per share has climbed steadily from 35p to 53p over the past four years, and its forecast yield is 2.96% for 2024 and 3.41% in 2025. There are bigger dividend payers out there, but few can match its share price success. Yet 3i Group doesn’t look expensive, trading at just 6.45 times forecast earnings.

Investing in 3i is an act of faith. It’s impossible for me to examine its portfolio and see whether it looks promising, as private equity investments are notoriously difficult to value. Trying to value long-term infrastructure projects isn’t easy, either. Shareholder returns can vary from year to year, depending on variables such as disposals, so I would only buy this fund with a minimum 10-year view.

The inherent risks of private equity are actually an argument for accessing the sector via an experienced fund like this one. 3i Group can give me access to a sector I’m in no position to explore myself. I’ll add it to my portfolio when I have the cash, and about time too.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

2023 concept with a lightbulb replacing the zero
Investing Articles

1 of my top investment ideas for the second half of 2023

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has been thinking about good stocks to own for the second half of 2023 (and beyond). Here’s one…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Down 38% from January, this FTSE 100 dividend star looks cheap to me

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 mining giant is a heavyweight commodities markets player, pays high dividends and is down sharply so looks…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Savvy insiders are buying this FTSE 250 stock

| James Beard

Insiders are spending thousands on this FTSE 250 stock. But, perhaps more significantly, another retailer is joining in too. What's…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

2 high-yield FTSE 100 stocks! Should I buy them for long-term dividend income?

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best UK shares to buy for passive income. But could these high-yielding stocks end up costing…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

At last, this popular FTSE share is getting exciting!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Soon after I bought this FTSE 250 share, it turned into an utter dog. However, it has soared by over…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

2 penny stocks I’d buy to hold for 10 years!

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best penny stocks to own for the next decade. Here are two I'll be looking to…

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

If starting from scratch with stock market investing, this is what I’d do first

| Kevin Godbold

If I could start again with stock market investing I’d aim to mitigate risk and build things up by following…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Just released: July’s high-risk, high-reward stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Fire ideas will tend to be more adventurous and are designed for investors who can stomach a bit more volatility.

Read more »