Home » Investing Articles » Is FTSE 100 company Hargreaves Lansdown a no-brainer stock for dividend investors?

Is FTSE 100 company Hargreaves Lansdown a no-brainer stock for dividend investors?

I’m on the hunt for a high-paying FTSE 100 dividend stock. Could Hargreaves Lansdown power my portfolio with passive income?

Latest posts by Mark Tovey (see all)
Published
| More on:
British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With a dividend yield of 4.81%, higher than the FTSE 100 average of 3.78%, Hargreaves Lansdown (LSE:HL) seems like a tempting option.

Indeed, the company has reported some positive financial results recently. I’m also a customer, having set up my Stocks and Shares ISA on its platform.

So, is Hargreaves Lansdown a red-hot buy for my portfolio right now?

Above average, but unexceptional

Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend yield is, on closer inspection, not much to get excited about in 2023.

Nowadays, I can easily find savings accounts offering interest at 5% and above – without any of the risk involved in owning shares.

Meanwhile, other FTSE 100 stocks are offering far higher yields: M&G at 10.6%, Phoenix Group at 9.9%, Vodafone at 9.6%, and British American Tobacco at 9.2%.

Clearly, the dividend alone isn’t enough to make me buy shares in Hargreaves Lansdown. But what about the business performance?

Success in turbulent times

In the three months ended March 31 2023, the company reported net new business of £1.6bn, a 14% increase compared to Q3. Net client growth and assets under administration also increased.

These figures demonstrate the company’s ability to generate growth and attract clients, even amid fears of a market crash and a cost-of-living squeeze.

But the wider market context may get the better of Hargreaves Lansdown eventually.

Intense competition for brokers

The investment industry is evolving rapidly, and Hargreaves Lansdown faces significant obstacles.

For retail investors, the social media-fuelled meme stock frenzy of 2021 is now a distant memory.  

As stock prices slide amid geopolitical tensions and rampant inflation, many investors who experienced substantial gains during the pandemic are now nursing losses.

Furthermore, intense competition and the race to zero on trading fees are worrying developments for Hargreaves Lansdown, which charges a share-dealing fee of between £5.95 and £11.95.

If I were a small-fry investor looking to buy just £100 of, say, Amazon stock, such a fee would eat up 10% of my capital right out of the starting gate. Ouch.

Alternatives like Trading 212 and Freetrade, on the other hand, charge no dealing fees, although admittedly they offer a more limited selection of shares, funds and ETFs.  

Am I buying?

The market landscape, characterised by uncertainty, falling fees, and intense competition, raises concerns for me.

I think I can find companies that pay higher dividend yields and with much better market fundamentals supporting their long-term growth.

For example, Rio Tinto offers a dividend yield of 6% while being a leading producer of metals essential for decarbonisation technologies.

Or Primary Health Properties, in which I own shares, pays a dividend yield of 7%. The UK’s healthcare needs are only going to grow as the population ages.

In short, while I use Hargreaves Lansdown as my broker, I don’t want to own shares in the company.

Zero-fee alternatives and a gloomy economic backdrop spell trouble for it. Despite the firm’s remarkable resilience to those headwinds, I wouldn’t stake my money on that performance continuing in a way that would be rewarding enough for me.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Tovey has positions in Primary Health Properties Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hargreaves Lansdown Plc and Primary Health Properties Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

2 penny stocks I’d buy to hold for 10 years!

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best penny stocks to own for the next decade. Here are two I'll be looking to…

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

If starting from scratch with stock market investing, this is what I’d do first

| Kevin Godbold

If I could start again with stock market investing I’d aim to mitigate risk and build things up by following…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Just released: July’s high-risk, high-reward stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Fire ideas will tend to be more adventurous and are designed for investors who can stomach a bit more volatility.

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

£10 a day invested in cheap LSE shares could create a second income of £31,750 a year!

| Ben McPoland

Investing a tenner a day in dirt cheap UK stocks could lock in high returns and secure a very attractive…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

The Santander share price is up 12% in a month! Should I buy this bank instead of Lloyds?

| Harvey Jones

The Santander share price has smashed most banking stocks over the last year and it offers a terrific yield, too.…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Are National Grid shares a no-brainer buy for dividend investors?

| Alan Oscroft

Investors often rate National Grid shares very highly for building up a long-term passive income portfolio. Are they right to…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks that look tempting as they fall!

| Ben McPoland

FTSE 100 stocks are out of favour and valuations appear extremely cheap. Here are two Footsie shares that look enticing…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade opportunity to buy dirt cheap LSE shares?

| Alan Oscroft

Since investors dumped LSE shares in the wake of the Covid crisis, the London stock market has looked very sick…

Read more »