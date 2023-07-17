Home » Investing Articles » Are Tullow Oil shares a no-brainer buy at 30p?

Are Tullow Oil shares a no-brainer buy at 30p?

Tullow Oil shares have crashed heavily since late 2019, but oil prices, profits and cash flow have been rising. Is it time to buy?

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In 2019, Tullow Oil (LSE: TLW) shares were up around 200p. But in the first days of the Covid crash, they dropped to just 10p. Ouch!

Since the dark days of 2020, shares in BP and Shell have come back strongly. But Tullow Oil shares are still down in the dumps. Are they a no-brainer buy now?

Oil prices

The oil price slumped in 2020, so it was no shock that oil and gas stocks fell heavily. BP chose the time to launch its net zero thing, and that spooked the markets a bit too.

But the two FTSE 100 oil giants are now back to strength, while Tullow is down around 85% since September 2019.

Things were going wrong at Tullow even before Covid. But the firm has been through tough times in the past, and it’s held on.

I’ve bought and sold Tullow Oil shares before. And today’s 30p price makes me think about getting in again for a rebound. If there is one, of course.

Reasons to buy

Oil prices look firm right now, with Brent Crude at the $80 mark. And that’s a nice level for Tullow.

At the moment, the US has big stockpiles of the black stuff, which could bring prices down. But big oil producers have kept output down a bit to help keep prices up.

On balance, I can see oil at around the $75-80 level over the next few years — though I admit there’s a fair bit of guesswork in that.

FY22 was good for Tullow, with strong growth in revenue and profit. Cash flow rose too, which helped the firm to get its debt down. Since then, debt has been cut further in the first half of 2023.

Reasons not to buy

That debt though, might be the top reason not to buy the stock. At the end of the half, it stood at around $1.9bn (£1.45bn). And Tullow says it should be down to around $1.7bn (£1.3bn) by the end of the year.

That still looks like a big risk for a stock with a market-cap of only £450m.

Things on the debt front are going in the right direction, but I don’t see a lot of safety there. And it might only take a small fall in oil prices to turn today’s optimism into a new crisis.

Big oil

Smaller oil firms are at a lot more risk when times are tough. It’s why I tend to think any cash I have for an oil investment should just go to BP or Shell, and I should sit back and take the dividends.

But the growth investor in me does like the thought of a nice recovery from time to time. And if I have good diversification, I think I can afford a bit more risk for the odd buy.

Will I buy Tullow shares? It’s not a no-brainer. And valuing oil stocks is tricky. But I might go for just a few. H1 results are due on 13 September. I’ll wait and see what they hold.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Is Barratt Developments still my top UK stock for 2023?

| Alan Oscroft

How have the past six months affected the choice of my favourite UK stock in 2023? Halfway through the year,…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

Down 20% from February, the BP share price looks a bargain to me

| Simon Watkins

BP’s share price has lost 20% since February but, with rising oil and gas prices, great traders, and stellar shareholder…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

This elite asset manager just gave up on small-cap UK shares! Should I too?

| Ben McPoland

One of Britain's top institutional investors recently closed down a long-running UK Shares fund after years of poor performance.

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Investment ideas for a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Andrew Mackie

Keen to broaden his knowledge, Andrew Mackie explores two mega trends with the potential to open up investment opportunities for…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

FTSE 250 shares are down nearly 25% in 2 years! How I’d capitalise on this rare opportunity

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The double-digit drop in FTSE 250 shares might be a very rare buying opportunity if investors are smart and effectively…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

£2,000 to invest? Here’s how I’d aim to turn it into £10k by buying cheap shares!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing in high-quality cheap shares can help transform modest lump sums into significant chunks of cash in the long run.…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

UK investing: one of the best FTSE 100 shares to buy in an ISA right now?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Sifting through FTSE 100 shares in these troubled times could be a rewarding investing tactic that can lead to superior…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

At 148p, is it time to buy Rolls-Royce shares?

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce shares are trading towards the bottom of their range. Dr James Fox explains why this could present an opportunity…

Read more »