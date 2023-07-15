Home » Investing Articles » 2 growth stocks I wouldn’t touch with a 10-foot pole

2 growth stocks I wouldn’t touch with a 10-foot pole

Zaven Boyrazian identifies and explores two increasingly popular growth stocks that look to him like bad investments in the current market climate.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Growth stocks are looking increasingly interesting these days. While these types of shares were being hammered into the ground last year, there are now plenty of exciting opportunities slowly appearing.

However, not every business in this space looks like a promising investment. And there are two on my radar that I’m steering well clear of.

A long-awaited comeback

It’s been a rough two years for boohoo (LSE:BOO) shareholders. The company has seen growth grind to a halt, it was previously in the spotlight for poor working conditions, watched product return rates skyrocket, and rising costs caused pre-tax profits to evaporate, sending the company firmly into the land of unprofitability!

Following this steady stream of disasters, the growth stock has jumped off a cliff, with shares falling by almost 90% over the last 24 months. However, the worst might be over.

Management is working to tackle the problem of high return rates. And it’s since fixed the immediate liquidity problems with £331m of cash on the balance sheet, with a further £325m available through a revolving credit facility, valid until 2025.

Meanwhile, continued improvements within the logistics sector are paving the way for better delivery times as well as lower costs.

As such, some growth investors are beginning to speculate that the online fashion retailer is on the verge of a long-awaited comeback. However, the challenges boohoo faces are pretty tricky, and it could take years to fix all the problems and return to its former glory.

Therefore, personally, this is one growth stock I won’t be adding to my portfolio today.

Amazing business, bad growth stock

Not every bad investment is necessarily down to buying into a lousy business. In fact, there are countless examples of fantastic companies becoming awful investments because of one simple overlooked factor – price.

Overpaying for a terrific stock can be as bad as investing in a terrible business. And I think a prime example of this today is Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).

The semiconductor company is the global leader in high-performance GPUs used throughout the gaming and big data industries. And the growth stock has exploded by nearly 200% in the last 12 months!

It seems investors are getting very excited about the critical role Nvidia will play in artificial intelligence (AI). Its chips are ultimately what power machine-learning algorithms, making it arguably one of the most important technology companies in the world.

What’s more, based on the latest quarterly results, revenue and earnings landed much higher than analyst expectations. Demand for its products is rising, and its market share is expanding.

And yet I’m not planning to add any shares to my portfolio any time soon.

Nvidia is actually on my list of best-run businesses in the world. But, as I said, buying a terrific company at a bad price will most likely translate into a terrible investment. And with shares currently trading at nearly 220 times earnings, I think it’s fair to say that investors are getting way ahead of themselves in chasing all the AI hype.

In my opinion, this valuation is unsustainable. And I wouldn’t be surprised to see this growth stock tank once the excitement surrounding AI dies down. Although, if and when this does happen, a more reasonable price could create a buying opportunity for my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

3 top travel stocks to consider as flight numbers soar

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This summer is shaping up to be a big one for the global tourism industry. Here are three travel stocks…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

The top 2 UK shares to buy when aiming for financial freedom

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buying the best UK shares now could lead to impressive returns in the long run. They could even help investors…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade opportunity to buy cheap dividend shares for passive income

| Dr. James Fox

With share prices pushing down in recent weeks, our writer explains why he thinks now could be a rare opportunity…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

If I’d used my Stocks and Shares ISA to buy index trackers in 2017, here’s how much I’d have now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Explore the returns investors could have earned in a Stocks and Shares ISA from key indexes like the FTSE 100,…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Dividend Shares

Is 2023 a once-in-a-lifetime chance for supercharged passive income?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains why investing in dividend stocks today could help build a massive passive income stream in the long…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

2 ‘nearly’ penny shares to buy in a winning portfolio!

| Royston Wild

Penny shares and other cheap stocks can be great for supercharging investors’ long-term returns. I want to buy these ones…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

P/E ratios below 10 and HUGE dividend yields! Which of these FTSE 100 stocks is the better buy?

| Royston Wild

FTSE 100 investors looking for bargain stocks to buy are spoilt for choice today. But which of the following UK…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Are NatWest Group and British American Tobacco the FTSE 100’s best bargains?

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 stocks offer solid all-round value based on current City forecasts. So are they too good for value…

Read more »