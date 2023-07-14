Home » Investing Articles » Time to take profits on my oldest Stocks and Shares ISA holding?

Time to take profits on my oldest Stocks and Shares ISA holding?

With a 170% growth in the share price of his oldest Stocks and Shares ISA holding, Gordon Best considers whether it’s time to take profits.

Gordon Best
Latest posts by Gordon Best (see all)
Published
| More on:
Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’ve held shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) for over four years now. With returns of 170% since then, is it time to sell the oldest holding in my Stocks and Shares ISA, or is there more growth to come?

What does it do?

Nucor is one of the largest steel producers in the US. The company has a strong track record of profitability and dividend growth. It appears well-positioned to benefit from the long-term growth of the steel industry.

I have owned shares in the company since 2019. With steady growth since, I am considering the pros and cons of maintaining my position as part of my Stocks and Shares ISA.

Should I keep my shares?

  • Strong track record of profitability: Nucor has held a strong record since 1973. With a clear focus on efficiency and cost control, it maintained profitability even during periods of economic weakness. Earnings have grown by 41% in recent years, with a net margin of 17%.
  • Dividend growth: Nucor has increased its dividend for 50 consecutive years. The company’s dividend yield is currently 1.23%. This is not necessarily high, but growing steadily.
  • Well-positioned for growth: The steel industry is expected to grow in the long term. This is due to the increasing demand for steel from infrastructure projects, the automotive industry, and the renewable energy sector.
  • Stability: Despite uncertainty in the wider markets, the demand for Nucor’s products and services is consistent. This is due to the long lead-in time for construction projects. As a result, the share price rarely fluctuates by more than 5% weekly, below the sector volatility average of 7%. This reliability is often valued by passive investors.

Time to sell?

  • Valuation: Following the recent growth, Nucor shares may now be overvalued. The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 6.1 times is slightly above the sector average at 5.9 times. A discounted cash flow calculation suggests the shares may be 99% overvalued.
  • Cyclical industry: The steel industry is cyclical, meaning that it is subject to periods of boom and bust. Expected earnings over coming years are down 35%, indicating uncertainty about whether growth seen in previous years can continue.
  • Environmental concerns: The steel industry is a major emitter of greenhouse gases. Nucor is working to reduce its environmental impact, but this could affect its profitability in the short term.
  • High debt levels: Nucor has a high debt level, which could make it vulnerable to financial distress during a downturn. These levels are sustainable at present, but if the economy declines further, investors may begin to worry.
  • Insider selling: The management team of Nucor have been selling millions of dollars worth of shares in recent months. This may be unrelated to future confidence, but without insider buying in the same time period, it is not inspiring.

Will I keep it?

Since I first bought Nucor for my Stocks and Shares ISA, the shares have performed well. The company is well-positioned to benefit from the long-term growth of the steel industry. However, the steel industry is cyclical, and I do not want to be caught up if investor sentiment changes. I will be gradually selling the shares, and putting my money to work in more undervalued areas.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Gordon Best has positions in Nucor. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

This simple second income plan works with £2 a day!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane takes some lessons from legendary investor Warren Buffett when considering how to build a second income for a…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Should investors buy Rolls-Royce shares?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Rolls-Royce shares have been on a roller-coaster journey in recent times. Our writer takes a look at whether now is…

Read more »

Man changing battery on electric bicycle
Dividend Shares

Buying £10K of dividend shares in today’s market could help me earn £1,000 year after year

| Christopher Ruane

By putting £10,000 into dividend shares today, our writer could target an annual passive income in four figures in just…

Read more »

A graph made of neon tubes in a room
Investing Articles

Forget savings! I’d invest in dividend shares for a lifelong passive income

| John Fieldsend

A problem with savings accounts is that their interest rates still lag inflation. I’d rather buy dividend shares for a…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to buy a FTSE 100 stock near a 13-year low?

| Charlie Carman

This FTSE 100 stock is trading at one of its lowest levels since 2010. Could this be a rare opportunity…

Read more »

Front view of a mixed-race couple walking past a shop window and looking in.
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Burberry shares a year ago, how much would I have now?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why Burberry shares have performed well in the past year, and says the latest trading update suggests…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

What might it take for the easyJet share price to fly again?

| Alan Oscroft

The easyJet share price has stalled since its big take-off in early 2023. But could it be preparing to climb…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing For Beginners

4 stocks I think Warren Buffett might snap up now with £1,000

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the specific shares that he'd look to buy if he had his Warren Buffett thinking cap on,…

Read more »