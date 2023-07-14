Home » Investing Articles » Down 70%, are Deliveroo shares now a no-brainer buy near £1?

Down 70%, are Deliveroo shares now a no-brainer buy near £1?

Deliveroo shares are trading for a little over £1 after a massive fall. Should I add them to my portfolio before it’s too late?

John Fieldsend
Latest posts by John Fieldsend (see all)
Published
| More on:
UK money in a Jar on a background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Deliveroo (LSE: ROO) shares have tanked massively since IPO in 2021 and they’re now sitting down 70% from previous highs. But with a good growth story and the shares not much over £1, this cheaper share price might prove to be a bargain. Is it a buy for me?

The first reason I’m looking at this stock is the cheaper price. Deliveroo shares closed on IPO in 2021 at 282p before growing to 390p during the pandemic. Now, the price is only 115p which means I could buy in for around a 70% discount from its all-time high. 

How cheap is that? Well, I can’t find a valuation based on earnings as the firm is still in its pre-profit stage. It’s currently valued at £1,999m which neatly matches its 2022 revenue of £1,974m. That makes a price-to-sales ratio of one, which I see as reasonable for a company the CEO Will Shu recently said is “early in the journey”. 

And the company has been growing significantly. Its business model of delivering from restaurants to customers using an app has been growing revenues at a five-year average of 30%. Last year, which saw the end of the pandemic and presumably fewer food delivery orders, the firm still posted a 7% increase. 

Deliveroo has good cash on hand too. With about a billion in net cash, I figure there’s another four years before any shares I buy would be at any risk of dilution.

Where are the profits?

Four years sounds like a decent amount of time, but it’s not helped by a challenging environment. Rising costs, inflation, and the cost-of-living crisis could all see margins squeezed in the coming years.

This is reflected in its latest update. For Q1, monthly active customers hit 7.1m, down from Q1 2022’s 7.6m and also Q4’s 7.4m. If this is a sign of things to come, I’m not sure I’d want to buy in here.

And if growth is slowing, when will the profits arrive? Deliveroo needs to make its margins positive somehow. Increasing fees is risky and could drive away customers. And I can’t see it freeing up funds from its payroll, as it has already made headlines for paying drivers below minimum wage. 

That last point leads me to the regulatory risk here. The company pulled out of Spain recently after the government gave more employment rights to ‘gig economy’ workers.  What if the UK, which makes up about 60% of users, followed suit? Would that be the end for any shares I buy?

Am I buying?

More generally, I’m not seeing a moat here. There are other food-to-go delivery services. Similarly, the firm has little in the way of assets. That was the big undoing of WeWork, which was once a market darling.

As much as I like finding growth-oriented UK shares, I think there’s too much risk here. And with the markets taking a hit recently, I think there are better value buys to be had.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Deliveroo Plc and Uber Technologies. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

At 44p, should investors consider Lloyds shares today?

| Charlie Keough

Lloyds shares have struggled in the past. But now at 44p, does this mean a chance for investors to buy…

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

The stock market’s turning! I’ve never seen a better time to buy UK shares like this one

| Kevin Godbold

Fully invested and no cash! I’m so frustrated. But here's one of the UK shares I’d consider buying now, if…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Forget Bitcoin and buy-to-let! I’ve just bought a dirt cheap FTSE All-Share tracker 

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE All-Share isn't the most exciting investment in the world, but it's made me a lot of money over…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

How many Persimmon shares would I need to give up work and live on the passive income?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer explores how much he’d need to invest in shares of one of the UK’s leading housebuilders to live…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Just released: our 3 top small-cap stocks to buy in July [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Small-cap shares tend to be more volatile than larger companies, so we suggest investors should look to build up a…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

£50k in savings? Here’s how I’d try to turn that into passive income of £2k a month!

| Charlie Carman

Looking for places to put a big savings pot to work? I'd target £2,000 in monthly passive income by investing…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

2 high-scoring UK quality stocks to consider immediately

| Kevin Godbold

UK stocks with robust quality indicators have fallen in price and now they're on sale, but the situation probably won't…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

Dividend yields of up to 7%! 3 cheap FTSE 250 shares for a second income

| Royston Wild

Recent stock market weakness has boosted the dividend yields on UK shares. I think these three top stocks could be…

Read more »