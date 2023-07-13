Home » Investing Articles » One unmissable FTSE 250 stock on my radar right now

One unmissable FTSE 250 stock on my radar right now

As this FTSE 250 company’s share price languishes in the doldrums, this Fool believes he has spotted a long-term growth opportunity.

Latest posts by Andrew Mackie (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

While a good chunk of my portfolio is allotted to companies housed in the FTSE 100, I’m always on the look-out for bargains in the broader FTSE 250 index. Often seen as a bellwether for the prospects of UK plc, over the long run this index has comfortably outperformed its more illustrious neighbour.

Consumer goods business PZ Cussons (LSE: PZC) might not be a household name, but it owns a number of well-known brands in the beauty and hygiene space. These include Imperial Leather, Carex, Morning Fresh and Original Source.

Turnaround

Over the past 10 years, its share price has been a secular decline. Unlike its larger competitors, such as Unilever and Procter & Gamble, revenues have consistently disappointed.

In 2020, the company refreshed the composition of its board. The following year, the CEO unveiled a new strategy centred around eight “must win” brands.

This strategy looks as though it’s beginning to bear fruit. Like for like revenues jumped 6.7% to £337m in the first half of 2023. This was driven by the acquisition of Childs Farm, a leading brand in baby and child personal care.

Growth trends

The company is still very early in its transformation journey. However, it operates in a number of structural high growth markets.

The beauty market continues to bounce back following Covid. In an age of social media and digital photography, consumers are placing additional importance on personal appearance. This is most notable among women, who principally buy such products.

The after-effects of the pandemic has created a significant awareness around personal hygiene, and in particular its relationship to health and well-being. One market that has witnessed explosive growth over the last few years has been hand sanitisers.

The global market for baby personal care products looks extremely attractive. In two of the company’s key markets, Nigeria and Indonesia, 12m babies are born annually. Indonesia’s total baby market alone is forecast to be worth £500m by 2026.

Risks

In the short-term, one key risk relates to the currency devaluation in Nigeria, its largest market. For the financial year 2023, it estimates that for every 10% devaluation in the Naira, revenue will decline by £23m and operating profit by £3m.

However, the liberalisation of Nigeria’s foreign exchange regime by its Central Bank will likely be favourable to companies operating there. Not only will it remove cash challenges, but economic reform should make the country more attractive to invest in.

For a company that has been struggling for so long the danger is that this latest transformation fails to deliver. However, with its share price languishing at levels lower than during the Covid crash, I feel the risk/reward ratio to be favourable for a buy-and-hold investor.

On top of that, I’m being paid to be patient. Today, the stock has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Given its growth prospects, I’m keen to lock in an attractive rate now in the expectation that payouts will increase in the years ahead. That’s why I added the stock to my portfolio in the last week.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Andrew Mackie owns shares in PZ Cussons. The Motley Fool UK has recommended PZ Cussons. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Head versus heart. Should I buy BAE Systems shares today?

| James Beard

BAE Systems shares are now 11% cheaper than they were in April 2023. But should I listen to my head…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £17,000 to aim for £6,000 in annual passive income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks a £17,000 lump sum could turn into a £6,000 passive income stream with time, patience, and care.…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

Down 40%, this FTSE 100 share looks cheap to me

| Harshil Patel

It might sound like a crazy time to invest in a UK housebuilder, but our writer has been investigating a…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

Should I buy more of this FTSE 100 stock before it’s too late?

| John Fieldsend

This FTSE 100 stock is the biggest riser on the index in the last month. Should I buy more shares…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

I’d forget buy-to-let! These 5 property investments all yield more than 7%

| Kevin Godbold

When it comes to property, real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks have crashed and are candidates for a long-term portfolio. 

Read more »

Woman pulling baffled face
Investing Articles

Which of these dirt-cheap FTSE 100 shares should investors buy for passive income?

| Royston Wild

These UK shares trade on low earnings multiples and boast market-beating dividend yields. But which of them could be an…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing For Beginners

Down 36% from 2023’s high, this FTSE 100 stock looks cheap to me

| Mark Tovey

I'm bullish on Fresnillo, the FTSE 100 precious metals miner. The stock looks cheap, giving leveraged exposure to the gold…

Read more »

Ice cube tray filled with ice cubes and three loose ice cubes against dark wood.
Investing Articles

With Alphabet stock running out of steam, is it time to buy?

| John Choong

Alphabet stock experienced a respectable rise of 40% from its March lows. But with the shares trading sideways since May,…

Read more »