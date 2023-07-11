Home » Investing Articles » Savings rates hit 6%! Should I choose cash over a Stocks and Shares ISA?

Savings rates hit 6%! Should I choose cash over a Stocks and Shares ISA?

It’s great to see savers finally get a decent return on cash, but my Stocks and Shares ISA should make me far richer over the longer run.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

For the last 20 years, my Stocks and Shares ISA has been the undisputed home for my long-term savings.

Investing in FTSE 100 shares rather than parking money in cash always made sense to me, as history shows that equities generate a superior long-term return. It became a no-brainer after the financial crisis, when interest rates were slashed to nothing, while virtual money printing put a rocket under shares.

Suddenly, we’re in a different world as I can get 6% a year from a one-year fixed-rate bond, or 6.15% over two years.

Cash is finally back

By contrast, the FTSE 100 has grown by just 0.93% over the past 12 months. It currently yields 3.88%, giving a solid but less than spectacular total return of 4.81%. Investing in shares is riskier than cash, so is it time for a rethink? 

First, it’s brilliant that cash is offering a decent return. Savers who don’t want to take risks with their money, especially the elderly, were abandoned by the Bank of England. It’s also good news for equity investors who want to park money in cash while waiting for the next buying opportunity. At least they get some return while they wait.

Yet I still don’t think cash is the right home for long-term savings. First, interest of 6% is still well below May’s recent inflation figure of 8.7%. Its value is still falling in real terms.

Second, I’d have to lock my money away for a year or two to get it. By contrast, I can cash in my shares at any time. However, there is a bigger risk. When my fixed-rate bonds expire, cash will pay a lot less.

While inflation is rampant today, it will start to retreat at some point, and possibly sooner than we think. The process is well underway in the US, with inflation falling to 4% in May.

I could get longer protection from a five-year fixed-rate bond, which pays up to 5.76%, but will miss out on the long-term rewards of investing in shares.

I’m sticking to shares

While investor sentiment is low today, history shows this is often the best time to invest. The FTSE 100 is packed with dirt cheap dividend stocks trading at less than 10 times earnings. By buying them when they’re cheap, I’ll benefit when markets recover, as they always do at some point.

I’ve just taken money out of my bank account and topped up my holding in Legal & General Group, which trades at just 5.76 times earnings and yields a stunning 8.76% a year. That’s more income than any bank account will pay me, plus there is plenty of scope for share price growth over the years and decades.

Plenty more FTSE 100 stocks have a similar profile. Neither dividends nor growth are guaranteed, but will reduce the risks investing in a spread of at least a dozen shares. Cash looks attractive today and it’s good to have the option. Yet the Stocks and Shares ISA remains my number one choice, and that’s not going to change.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

How I’d make passive income for life with just £5 a day

| Harshil Patel

Regular dividend investing can be an excellent source of passive income. Our writer explains his method to earn extra cash.

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

If I was down to my last £100 to invest, I’d buy this growth stock

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the growth stock that he'd buy for long-term gains if he was tight on cash and could…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

2 penny stocks (including a 7% dividend yield) I’d buy right now!

| Royston Wild

I think these penny stocks could be red-hot buys following recent share price weakness. Here's why I'd buy them for…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares getting ready to take off?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Rolls-Royce shares have nearly doubled in price! But is there more upward potential left? Or is the engineering giant at…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 250 stock to try and beat lingering inflation

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The latest inflation figures show the Consumer Price Index at 8.7%. But this FTSE 250 stock keeps on delivering results,…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Did Warren Buffett make a mistake selling TSMC stock?

| John Choong

In one of his shortest-held stocks, Warren Buffett bought and sold TSMC stock in the span of just nine months.…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to buy in July [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Should I buy this penny share with its 10% dividend yield?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor notes that this penny share has an above-average enticing dividend yield and takes a closer look at it.

Read more »