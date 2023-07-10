Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest £400 in UK shares right now

How I’d invest £400 in UK shares right now

UK shares appear to be out of favour with investors at the moment. But I think now’s the ideal time to take advantage and pick up some bargains.

James Beard
Latest posts by James Beard (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Having £400 to invest in UK shares might not sound like a lot, but it is to me.

With the domestic economy labouring in the face of stubborn inflation and rising interest rates, the UK stock market (a bit like my personal finances) has suffered of late.

But this means cash will stretch further than it did a few months ago. And if I picked the right stocks, this sum of money could grow significantly over the longer term.

I take inspiration from the knowledge that £400 invested in Berkshire Hathaway in 1965 — Warren Buffett‘s investment firm — would have been worth over £14m at the end of last year!

However, a compounded annual growth rate of 19.8% is exceptional.

For example, the FTSE 100 has returned an average of 3.6% annually over the past five years. Although to be fair, given that we’ve had Brexit, a pandemic, and a war in Europe during this period, this is not a bad result.

What I’d do

With a relatively small sum to invest, I’d choose two stocks. One with good growth prospects and another that has a track record of paying regular and increasing dividends.

I would use the income received to buy more of the growth stock, to further boost the value of my portfolio.

Growth

Scottish Mortgage Trust (LSE:SMT) invests in high growth companies, mainly in the tech sector.

Its shares currently trade at a 22% discount to its net asset value. This differential hasn’t been as big for some time. In fact, as recently as 2018, it traded at a premium.

Although the fund has performed poorly lately, its manager is confident that the impressive returns achieved from 2018 to 2021 will be repeated. Baillie Gifford believes the fund will outperform those that it sees following the current trend of looking for so-called safe and reliable investments.

But the bursting of the ‘dot com’ bubble in 2000 is a reminder that these types of shares can quickly fall out of favour.

And some of the fund’s investments are in unlisted companies — Elon Musk’s SpaceX is the best known example — which can be difficult to value and carry greater risk.

Income

National Grid (LSE:NG.) shares will never feature in the SMT portfolio.

It owns and operates the electricity grid in the UK, and supplies gas in parts of the US. It therefore doesn’t qualify as a growth stock. Because it enjoys monopoly status in the markets in which it operates, it’s tightly regulated. Its scope for increased revenues and earnings is therefore limited.

But reasonably predictable profits enables it to offer generous returns to shareholders.

For its 2019 financial year, it declared a dividend of 47.34p a share. In 2023, it was 17% higher at 55.44p.

Assuming it’s repeated this year — although I expect it to be higher — this gives a current yield of 5.5%. This is comfortably above the FTSE 100 average.

Of course, dividends are never guaranteed.

And any company operating in a regulated industry is vulnerable to changes in government legislation.

Success

Although I’m not in a position to invest right now, I’d like to have SMT and National Grid in my portfolio.

I believe having a good mix of growth and income shares is the key to long-term success.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Now below £10. Are Persimmon shares the bargain of the decade?

| James Beard

Having lost 70% of their value since February 2000, Persimmon shares are now the cheapest they have been in 10…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Why I’d buy dirt cheap shares to capitalise on the stock market recovery

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing money in the cheap shares of market leaders can produce much higher returns in the long run. Zaven Boyrazian…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

What’s next for the FTSE 100 in 2023?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Analyst forecasts project double-digit growth for the FTSE 100 index by May 2024. But can the UK's flagship index live…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 may be crashing but investors shouldn’t panic

| James Beard

The performance of the FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE:UKX) has disappointed lately. But one person's trash is another's treasure, so it's time…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

Buying 19,148 Taylor Wimpey shares now would give me a second income of £150 a month

| Harvey Jones

Dividends from UK housebuilding stocks offer a generous second income right now and Taylor Wimpey looks more resilient than most.

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

My recipe for lifelong passive income: dividend shares and £20 a week

| Dr. James Fox

Dividend shares can be an excellent way to earn a second income. Dr James Fox details how he'd make it…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Is investing in the stock market still worth it?

| Harshil Patel

It has been a bumpy road for stock market investments. Our writer looks ahead to see what to expect in…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

£25k in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into passive income of £12k a year!

| Christopher Ruane

With a long-term approach, this writer reckons a £25k lump sum could end up generating a four-figure monthly passive income.…

Read more »