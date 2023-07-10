Home » Investing Articles » Down 13% from its 2023 high, Shell’s share price looks a bargain to me

Down 13% from its 2023 high, Shell’s share price looks a bargain to me

Shell’s share price is down 13% this year, but a focus on its core businesses and excellent shareholder rewards make it look a bargain to me.

Latest posts by Simon Watkins (see all)
Published
| More on:
White female supervisor working at an oil rig

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Shell’s (LSE: SHEL) share price has dropped 13% from its March high and looks like a bargain to me.

One of the reasons was that the March peak was the highest price since June 2019. At such a level, many investors would have taken profits on their holdings in the oil and gas giant.

Another reason was the 7 July update ahead of the release of its Q2 results (due 27 July). In it, the company said it expects trading at its gas division to be significantly lower compared to Q1.

It clarified that this was due to seasonal factors, which seems reasonable to me. Gas usage typically drops in Q2 after the chillier Q1. Partly as an adjunct to this, gas price volatility usually falls as well, which crimps financial trading opportunities.

Focus on closing the valuations gap

Major energy companies need to manage the transition to cleaner energy carefully. Otherwise, there will be shortfalls in global energy supplies that will cripple economies. And this is what Shell is focused on doing, it seems to me.

One part of this has been a reaffirmation of its commitment to major oil and gas projects. This is to ensure adequate capital to manage the transition.

CEO Wael Sawan has underlined that the company’s oil production would remain at 1.4m barrels per day until 2030. It will also expand its huge liquefied natural gas business.

This restatement of Shell as primarily an oil and gas giant is in line with its major US rivals. Despite the greener US Presidential Administration of Joe Biden, they have remained unwavering in their commitment to these core businesses.

And Sawan has noted that their valuations are higher than their European peers for this. According to analysts’ estimates, Shell trades at around a 3.4 times ratio of share price to projected 2023 cash flows. US-based Chevron and Exxon trade at around 7.1 and 7.5 times, respectively.

The other part of Shell’s strategy is to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. However, it will focus on green projects that perform well and those that do not will be offloaded. This will also reduce costs.

Committed to rewarding shareholders

These plans should augment the company’s already strong foundations. In Q1 it made $9.6bn in earnings — compared to $9.1bn in the same quarter the previous year.

After its 2022 results, Shell increased the Q4 dividend per share by 15% to 28.75 cents, bringing the annual total to $1.04. It also announced a share buyback of $4bn to be completed by the Q1 results announcement.

Another $4bn of buybacks are planned for completion by the time of the Q2 results announcement. This would bring total shareholder distributions to around $12bn for the first half of this year.

For me, the risks in the Shell share price are that lobbying by the anti-oil community may affect its operations. Another risk is that it may be pressured by the government to speed up its transition to cleaner energy.

I already have holdings in the company, but if I did not I would buy it now. There is no reason why it will not recoup all its losses and then extend these gains, in my view. The dividends and buybacks are additional great rewards for holding the stock.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Shell Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Windmills for electric power production.
Investing Articles

I’d buy 11,650 shares of this high-yield wind farm stock for £1,000 a year in passive income

| Ben McPoland

Investing in dividend shares is a tried-and-tested way of generating passive income. Here’s one green energy stock that I’d buy…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Now below £10. Are Persimmon shares the bargain of the decade?

| James Beard

Having lost 70% of their value since February 2000, Persimmon shares are now the cheapest they have been in 10…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £400 in UK shares right now

| James Beard

UK shares appear to be out of favour with investors at the moment. But I think now's the ideal time…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Why I’d buy dirt cheap shares to capitalise on the stock market recovery

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing money in the cheap shares of market leaders can produce much higher returns in the long run. Zaven Boyrazian…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

What’s next for the FTSE 100 in 2023?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Analyst forecasts project double-digit growth for the FTSE 100 index by May 2024. But can the UK's flagship index live…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 may be crashing but investors shouldn’t panic

| James Beard

The performance of the FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE:UKX) has disappointed lately. But one person's trash is another's treasure, so it's time…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

Buying 19,148 Taylor Wimpey shares now would give me a second income of £150 a month

| Harvey Jones

Dividends from UK housebuilding stocks offer a generous second income right now and Taylor Wimpey looks more resilient than most.

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

My recipe for lifelong passive income: dividend shares and £20 a week

| Dr. James Fox

Dividend shares can be an excellent way to earn a second income. Dr James Fox details how he'd make it…

Read more »