Home » Investing Articles » I’d start buying shares using these 5 principles

I’d start buying shares using these 5 principles

Want to start buying shares? Christopher Ruane outlines a handful of things he would take into consideration before venturing into the stock market.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The idea of investing in the stock market is an attractive one for a lot of people. Yet many of them never start buying shares.

If I wanted to begin investing for the first time, here are five principles I would follow.

1. Invest affordably

Investing takes money. Whether or not someone has spare money to invest – and how much – depends on their personal financial circumstances at any given moment.

I think it can be helpful to try and establish a target of how much one wants to invest each month.

Crucially, though, I would always invest within my means.

2. Take a long-term approach

Companies like Unilever, BP, and Lloyds Bank have been around for decades.

That is no guarantee that they will still be around decades from now. But, as a long-term investor, I am hunting for companies I think have a long life ahead of them. So I tend to look for established, profitable businesses that I reckon are well-placed to benefit from future customer demand.

I would not start buying shares hoping they shoot up in price suddenly. Instead, I would seek to identify great businesses I hoped could produce growing profits over time. Hopefully that could see their share price grow over the years.

3. Never knowingly overpay

Simply buying into a good business does not mean an investment will do well, however.

One common mistake people make when they start buying shares is focusing on the business without paying attention to share valuation. But paying too much even for a brilliant business can be a costly mistake. Profits may go up, but the share price could still fall.

So, whenever buying a share, I always aim to make sure I do not overpay for it.

4. Build a diversified portfolio

Another common mistake people make when they start buying shares is concentrating their portfolio on what they think is the most compelling investment idea.

It is easy to understand why they do that. But unfortunately, even the best company can stumble. That can be due to something completely outside its control.

Diversification is a simple but powerful risk management principle that basically means not putting all your eggs in one basket. I would diversify my portfolio from my first day of investing.

5. Focus on risk as well as reward

Diversification is one risk management principle – but there are others.

It is easy to start buying shares focused on how well they could do. But I think it makes sense to pay a lot of attention to possible risks too.

If I invest in shares and a risk comes to pass, driving their price down, I could make a loss. That will give me less to invest in future.

Rather than just looking for shares I think could reward me handsomely, I also actively try to avoid any that do not match my risk tolerance.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

This is how I’d invest £1,000 like Warren Buffett

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett has made billions of dollars in the stock market. With far more modest funds, our writer would still…

Read more »

Bournemouth at night with a fireworks display from the pier
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5k in Flutter shares 12 months ago here’s what I’d have now

| Harvey Jones

I'm kicking myself for failing to buy Flutter shares, given how they've performed this year. So should I make amends…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

How I’m buying cheap UK shares now and aiming to become a stock market millionaire

| Kevin Godbold

The status of a stock market millionaire really is within the grasp of private investors, even when they're on an…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Value stocks: what I’m doing before earnings season!

| Dr. James Fox

With earnings seasons approaching, Dr James Fox explores whether he should continue buying his favourite value stocks, or keep his…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

A thousand ways to make $1,000 like Warren Buffett

| James Beard

In 1937, Warren Buffett borrowed a book from his local library that changed his life. I think its contents are…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Interest rates are 5%. Should I dump dividend stocks and put money into savings accounts?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Now that interest rates are higher, investors can obtain relatively attractive returns from savings accounts. So is it game-over for…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Should I buy cheap Rolls-Royce shares while they’re still under 155p?

| Matthew Dumigan

With Rolls-Royce shares currently up by around 54% year to date, our writer explores whether they offer good value to…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair on paper pink background
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £10k in FTSE 100 shares to aim for a £250 monthly passive income

| Matthew Dumigan

Our writer shares how they would go about investing £10,000 in FTSE 100 shares with the aim of eventually generating…

Read more »