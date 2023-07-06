Home » Investing Articles » My top 2 FTSE 100 shares to buy in July

My top 2 FTSE 100 shares to buy in July

Two FTSE 100 stocks stand out as potential winners this month. Our writer outlines why he’d buy them for his Stocks and Shares ISA.

Latest posts by Harshil Patel (see all)
Published
| More on:
A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

July is statistically a relatively strong month for FTSE 100 shares. That said, I don’t usually pay much attention to seasonal effects on the stock market. Instead, I prefer to focus on longer-term trends.

Several Footsie stocks offer solid long-term prospects right now, in my opinion. But there are just two that are at the top of my list.

Food for thought

If I had spare funds in my Stocks and Shares ISA, I’d buy Compass Group (LSE:CPG). This global food services business offers dining solutions to organisations around the world.

Think about all the canteens we come across in office buildings and hospitals. Many of these are serviced by Compass.

So what makes this kind of boring-sounding company so appealing? Well, first it benefits from several long-term structural trends. For instance, as populations rise and more people start working in cities around the world, the demand for office-based food should grow.

Encouraging outlook

Next, the pandemic was a challenging time for Compass when workers retreated to their homes. But today, it’s in a much better place.

Pre-tax profits gained 31% in the six months to March. After a challenging business environment during the pandemic, more organisations are outsourcing their catering.

Higher costs and changing health-related demands may be making it more difficult and expensive to operate catering in-house.

Bear in mind that food inflation is still high in the UK and Europe. These regions represent 23% of its sales, so are significant. As higher food costs can put pressure on profits, it’s a point to note.

That said, the company recently upped its guidance for profit growth. And to me, the outlook is encouraging.

A FTSE 100 tech stock

When I can add fresh money to my ISA, I also want to buy Sage (LSE:SGE). It may not be a household name but it provides cloud business management services to millions of small and mid-sized businesses.

I like companies that operate in several countries. It reduces risk when one country is facing greater challenges. For instance, 44% of Sage’s sales are in North America, and 29% are in the UK. This mix bodes well for Sage versus purely UK-focused businesses.

Sage is what I’d describe as a high-quality share. By this I mean it’s profitable, offers strong return on capital, and a growing dividend. It also has strong cash flow and a robust balance sheet.

Some companies sell a one-off product or service. But that relies on having to constantly find more customers. In contrast to this, Sage benefits from 96% recurring sales. That’s a lot of repeat business and music to my ears.

Quality costs more

Bear in mind that it’s not the cheapest FTSE 100 stock around. With a price-to-earnings ratio of 27, the share price could disappointment in the short term if earnings growth fails to materialise.

With software companies, competition can change quickly too. Superior software can appear and always remain a factor to look out for.

That said, cloud computing is a high-growth area, and Sage’s commitment to using innovative AI-powered services should keep it competitive.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harshil Patel has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Compass Group Plc and Sage Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close up view of Electric Car charging and field background
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10,000 in Premier African Minerals (PAF) shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| James Beard

The Premier African Minerals share price has increased by more than 250% over the past five years. But will operational…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Big banks accused of ‘profiteering’, but at 44p I’d still buy Lloyds shares like a shot

| Harvey Jones

The big banks have been accused of making outsized profits, but that isn't reflected in Lloyds shares, which continue to…

Read more »

A senior woman sits up on the exam table at a doctors appointment. She is dressed casually in a blue sweater and has a smile on her face as she glances at the doctor. Her female doctor is wearing a white lab coat and seated in front of her as she takes notes on a tablet.
Investing Articles

Cancer pipeline to power future gains for AstraZeneca shares?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at AstraZeneca shares after the stock lost £14bn in value on Monday as…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Top Stocks

5 investing lessons these Fools wish they’d learnt on day 1

| The Motley Fool Staff

While not always plain sailing, we at The Motley Fool believe investing is one of the greatest routes that anyone…

Read more »

Middle-aged lady in wheelchair writing on whiteboard
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 half-year report

| G A Chester

The FTSE 100 has made barely pedestrian progress so far this year. Here are the sectors and stocks that have…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

How I’d drip feed £350 a month into growth stocks to help me retire early

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how he thinks he can build up a large investment pot by being disciplined and putting away…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 dividend shares I’d buy for £1,640 of annual passive income!

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 250 is packed with top stocks that could offer spectacular passive income. Here's why I'm aiming to buy…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in BP shares 1 year ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Charlie Carman

BP shares have risen over the past few years, but progress has stalled in 2023. So, how much would I…

Read more »