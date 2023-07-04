Home » Investing Articles » This penny share jumped 46% last week! What’s going on?

This penny share jumped 46% last week! What’s going on?

Jon Smith explains why a popular penny share spiked in value last week, but why he doesn’t feel the long-term future is that bright.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
UK money in a Jar on a background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Given the small market-cap (sub £100m), penny shares typically have higher levels of volatility than large-cap alternatives. Yet the 46% jump in the De La Rue (LSE:DLAR) share price last week was still notable even by penny stock standards!

It might still be down 39% over the past year, but has there been a change in the tide for the bank note printer?

Results not as bad as expected

The main reason for the jump last week was the release of the full-year results. The financial year for De La Rue runs March-March. On the face of it, some investors might be puzzled as to why the results were taken as a positive. After all, the company went from a profit before tax last year of £24.2m to a loss this year of £29.6m. Revenue dropped by 6.8% on the previous year.

Yet for those that have been following the stock for a while, these results actually weren’t as bad as they could have been. The business has provided several downbeat trading updates over the past year. The half-year results already posted a loss. As a result, the share price had materially fallen since early 2022 as investors factored in the likely disappointing full-year results.

With all of that in mind, one element of the rally last week was simply the fact that results weren’t as terrible as they could have been.

The outlook is more positive

Another factor that helped buoy the stock was some of the comments from the CEO. He said that “we have witnessed encouraging signs of recovery with strong bid activity, a positive win rate, and
the significant majority of FY24 banknote print volume already contracted.”

This could mean that over the course of the next year, the financial performance could improve. Since the stock market is forward looking, people buy a stock based on how it could perform in the coming years. If a new investor was analysing De La Rue right now, the past is done and it’s all about how the business recovers from here.

There’s a caveat with focusing on the future though. Financials might improve, but I do note that net debt has been increasing and could continue to do so. It now stands at £83.1m (up 16.8% versus last year). The problem with high debt is that the interest expenses on it need to be paid regularly and can negatively impact cash flow.

Long-term viability?

When it comes to De La Rue, I’ve always been a little sceptical about investing over the years. We’re continuing to move to a cashless society, especially after the pandemic. Granted, it does have other divisions aside from the printing, including authentication. This likely has legs for the future, but I just don’t see how this business will ever get back to the glory days of a decade back when the stock was nearly at 1,000p!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to make £75k in passive income before I hit 55

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith focuses on how he can bank passive income from dividend stocks in the coming years, thanks to picking…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

If I’d put $1,000 in Manchester United shares 2 seasons ago, here’s what I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Football clubs can be hard to value at the best of time. Here, Dr James Fox takes a closer look…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Best US stocks to buy in July

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to reveal the top US stocks they’d buy in July, which included two Ownership Portfolio…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

A red-hot penny stock for wise investors to consider!

| Royston Wild

I think this penny stock could deliver outstanding long-term returns. So grab some popcorn and read all about this small-cap…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

Is Tesla stock a sleeping giant in the AI space?

| John Choong

AI has driven stock market gains in 2023. Tesla isn't known as an AI stock, but could its links to…

Read more »

A man with Down's syndrome serves a customer a pint of beer in a pub.
Investing Articles

How I’d earn a second income with £4.56 per week

| Stephen Wright

With the FTSE 100 6% off its highs, Stephen Wright thinks investing the price of a pint into dividend stocks…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Are high-yield Lloyds shares the bargain I’ve been searching for?

| Royston Wild

Catching 'falling knives' can be a dangerous game for investors. But is the Lloyds share price now too cheap to…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Will Warren Buffett’s eventual retirement be a once-in-a-lifetime chance to buy Berkshire Hathaway stock?

| Charlie Carman

As Warren Buffett enjoys the twilight years of his investing career, what does the future hold for Berkshire Hathaway stock…

Read more »