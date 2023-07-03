Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » A hot UK tech small-cap share? Tell me more…

A hot UK tech small-cap share? Tell me more…

Jon Smith explains a UK share he’s spotted that might currently have a low market cap but could have a very bright and profitable future.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Historically, the UK tech sector hasn’t been as hot as in the US. Yet there are some smaller companies that are very exciting in this space. I think I’ve spotted a UK stock in the FinTech market that’s already doing well, but could really take off in coming years. Here’s the lowdown.

Details of the business

The firm in focus is Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LSE:BKS). The business was formed in 2011 and went public back in 2017 with an IPO raising £7m. It now has a market-cap of £74m. Over the past year, the share price has fallen by 26%. I know small-cap stocks can be very volatile, and this is a classic example.

Beeks focuses on providing financial technology support to businesses, predominately in the trading and investing space. It offers a plug-in to provide all the financial infrastructure to a business. This includes the likes of dedicated servers, managed cloud storage and connectivity to financial markets and exchanges.

It boasts some large clients, such as CME Group and VMware. Ultimately, being a small company doesn’t hinder it, as the quality of the product should sell itself. Given the traction it has already generated thus far, I think the future looks promising. The ability to have gone through the due diligence checks and sign-off to supply these large firms is a badge of honour.

Reasons to buy

Beeks puts over a clear reason for investing when it mentions it “is ideally positioned to benefit from long-term trends towards cloud-computing within the financial services industry.”

It’s true that companies are moving more towards storing and using data in the cloud. This trend has been in play for a few years, but this is a multi-decade theme that will continue to play out.

The growth in revenue shows demand is growing. The financial year runs June-June, so the current year is just finished. The June 2021-2022 year showed a 57% jump in revenue versus the previous year. The half-year results from February showed a further jump of 35% versus H1 2022. The company is profitable when reviewing the profit before tax numbers.

I’m also impressed with some of the significant shareholders of the business. This includes asset managers such as Lombard Odier, Cazenove and Artemis. Clearly, I’m not the only one that thinks this could be a good long-term purchase.

Inherent small-cap risk

Small-cap stocks carry risk with the volatility in the share price swings. Aside from that, there are other risks to note.

For example, the founder, Gordon McArthur, owns 37.59% of the shares. This means he still has a strong say on business decisions. This can be a good thing, but is also a risk if he makes the wrong calls.

I believe this UK tech stock can do very well in coming years and so think investors should consider buying.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Illustration of flames over a black background
Growth Shares

Why the Carnival share price exploded 66% in June

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the surge in the Carnival share price during June, explains the reasons behind it and wonders where…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Down 40% from this year’s high, this FTSE 100 stock looks cheap to me

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 mining giant is a heavyweight commodities markets player, pays high dividends and down sharply, looks cheap to…

Read more »

A mother and daughter collecting their home grocery delivery.
Investing Articles

Up 50% in June, where will the Ocado share price go next?

| James Beard

In June 2023, the Ocado share price was the top performer in the FTSE 100. With takeover rumours rife, is…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Could investors turn £10,000 into £21,429 in 27 months with this FTSE 100 stock?

| James Beard

Frasers Group is one of the least traded FTSE 100 stocks. But I think there's a chance that an investment…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

I’d forget gold! There’s more growth potential in cheap shares in 2023

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buying gold during volatility is a popular move to protect wealth. But for those seeking higher returns, I think investing…

Read more »

Athlete preparing to run on start line in a lane numbered '2023'
Investing Articles

This FTSE stock was my top pick for 2023. Here’s how it’s doing

| Paul Summers

Our writer checks the performance of his top share for 2023. Is he still confident that this FTSE retailer can…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1k in easyJet shares at the start of 2023, here’s what I’d have now!

| Paul Summers

easyJet (LON:EZJ) shares have vastly outperformed the FTSE 250 (INDEXFTSE:MCX) so far this year. Paul Summers takes a closer look.

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Why the Aston Martin share price leapt 33% in June

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith puts the large jump in the Aston Martin share price last month down to three main reasons, including…

Read more »