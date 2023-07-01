Home » Investing Articles » Turning £50,000 into £4,000 of passive income each year!

Turning £50,000 into £4,000 of passive income each year!

Christopher Ruane explains how he’d use a £50,000 lump sum to try and earn thousands of pounds in passive income annually for the long term.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Owning shares can be a straightforward way of earning passive income in the form of dividend.

Things do not always go smoothly — dividends are never guaranteed, after all. But if I buy into a cross-section of high-quality businesses today, I hope I could benefit by earning passive income for years to come.

If I had £50,000, here is how I would invest it to try and generate £4,000 annually in dividends.

Target yield

That would require me to earn an average 8% dividend yield.

Often I would say that could be challenging while sticking to high-quality companies.

But right now, quite a few blue-chip FTSE 100 firms offer a yield of 8% of above, including British American Tobacco, Imperial Brands, Legal & General, M&G, Rio Tinto and Vodafone.

Not only that, but my target yield is 8% on average. So not every share I buy would need to offer that yield, as long as my £50,000 portfolio did overall.

On top of that, there are various investment trusts I could consider that also offer yields of 8% or more right now.

It is almost an embarrassment of riches!

Spreading the investment

I would diversify my portfolio, spreading the £50,000 evenly over five to 10 shares.

That would hopefully cushion the blow if one of my choices decided to cut its dividend. Both Imperial Brands and Vodafone have done so at some stage over the past few years.

Even now, Vodafone’s high yield (it is over 10%) suggests that at least some in the City think another cut could be on the cards in future.

I would also be sure to spread my money over different business sectors. Quite a few high-yield shares right now are in the financial services sector, for example. I would happily buy some of them, but would not want my portfolio to be overexposed to any one sector.

Hunting for future payers

With passive income as my objective, the question I would focus on is what sort of shares look set to pay out in future.

So I look for companies with a competitive advantage in an industry I expect to benefit from strong demand. That can give them pricing power, which often forms the basis of strong operating profits.

But other things matter too. For example, even if a company makes a large operating profit, a lot of debt can mean that it uses those funds to pay interest rather than dividends. Indeed, the debt pile at Vodafone is something that has been putting me off buying the shares.

Buy to hold

If the balance of risk and possible reward looks right to me, I would be happy to make a move and add the shares to my portfolio.

As a long-term investor, I buy to hold. So if the investment case remained unchanged, I would be happy to hold many high-yielding FTSE 100 shares for years on end.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c., Legal & General Group Plc, and M&g Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c., Imperial Brands Plc, M&g Plc, and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

No savings? I’m using the Warren Buffett approach to getting rich

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett has made billions of pounds in the stock market. Here, Christopher Ruane explains how he is using some…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing For Beginners

My 3 biggest stock market predictions for July

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith details what he's watching out for in the coming month, and why there's still plenty to play for…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

Fight your corner: investor taxation has gone too far

| Malcolm Wheatley

It’s not just dividend taxation that takes a bite out of investors’ returns — stamp duty does so, as well.

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

No savings at 40? How dividend stocks could help me retire comfortably

| Royston Wild

Thanks to compounding, reinvesting dividends from UK stocks can go a long way to supercharging an investor's long-term wealth.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

With £20k in savings, should I go for passive income or growth?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has savings to invest right now. Should he aim to build long-term wealth with a growth strategy or…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £700 in stocks and shares right now

| Kevin Godbold

A £700 investment now could be the first step towards making a million with shares over a lifetime for savvy…

Read more »

Glowing 2023 year among normal numbers on dark black background
Investing Articles

Here’s the FTSE 100’s biggest 2023 winner and its biggest loser. Are they worth buying?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers both the top of the FTSE 100 tree and the bottom now that we're halfway through the…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in HSBC shares at the start of 2023, here’s what I’d have now

| Dr. James Fox

Bank shares have demonstrated considerable volatility this year. Here, Dr James Fox takes a closer look HSBC shares. Can they…

Read more »