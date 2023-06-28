Home » Investing Articles » Rates to 6%? Is Tesco now the best inflation-resistant FTSE 100 stock?

Rates to 6%? Is Tesco now the best inflation-resistant FTSE 100 stock?

As interest rates keep rising, I’m on the lookout for quality inflation-resistant FTSE 100 stocks. In my crosshairs today is supermarket giant Tesco.

John Fieldsend
Latest posts by John Fieldsend (see all)
Published
| More on:
A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With talk of interest rates heading to 6%, I’m looking at UK stocks to get me through the crisis. FTSE 100 stock Tesco (LSE: TSCO) is one that’s caught my eye. Here are two reasons it could be the best inflation-resistant buy right now. 

The ‘greedflation’ argument

Defensive stocks have stable incomes even in economic tough times, and Tesco is about as defensive as it gets. Food and household essentials will bring in revenues, inflation or no inflation. 

On top of this, there is a line of thinking that supermarkets benefit from ‘greedflation’. This is where firms push their prices higher than inflation demands because there is something in the news to blame it on. The result? Bumper profits and happy shareholders. 

The argument doesn’t stand up to scrutiny though. Operating income dropped from £2.6bn to £1.5bn last year. Margins went from 4.2% to 2.3%. Tesco is actually taking a big hit in profits to keep prices down.

Other supermarkets are doing the same thing – Sainsbury’s for example. The idea is to keep market share until the cost-of-living crisis eases. But lower earnings do make Tesco seem like a less attractive inflation-resistant stock right now.

£2.50 a share?

The dividend return could help with inflation though – Tesco pays a good amount to shareholders. The percentage yield over the next year is expected to be around 4.4%. 

That’s a tidy return, slightly higher than the FTSE 100 average of 3.7%. And you know, every little helps. But it’s lower than many individual Footsie stocks where a 5%-8% is commonplace. All told, it’s not nearly enough to make a case for being the best stock going here. 

And with inflation above 8%, I don’t think I’d call a 4.4% return inflation-resistant. If I bought in, I’d need substantial share price gains just to have the same amount of money in relative terms. 

Is a share price move likely? Well, Tesco is not exactly primed for growth. It sold its operations in Asia recently and most of the ‘big four’ supermarkets are actually losing ground here in the UK due to budget operators like Lidl and Aldi. I don’t see huge gains in the near future. 

And really, that’s where Tesco has been in recent years. The shares cost £2.43 in 1998. Today, they cost £2.55. There’s been plenty of volatility in between, but shareholders haven’t seen much increase in the value of their shares.

Am I buying?

I would still say that Tesco is a solid firm that I may buy into at some point. Sooner or later, inflation will come down. And when it does, I expect I’d enjoy good returns from a well-run supermarket chain. 

But if I’m looking for the best inflation-resistant investments, I think there are much better FTSE 100 stocks around at the moment.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended J Sainsbury Plc and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock is at a 23-year high! Is it a buy?

| Ben McPoland

This FTSE 100 stock just got a huge analyst upgrade and is powering higher. Yet the price target set indicates…

Read more »

photo of Union Jack flags bunting in local street party
Investing Articles

Down 93%, is UK stock ASOS a cheap buy at under £4?

| John Fieldsend

Fashion e-tailer ASOS was booted from the FTSE 250 this month after a nightmare couple of years for the UK…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Growth Shares

I was spookily right about the Ocado share price!

| Cliff D'Arcy

The Ocado share price crashed to its 2023 low on 6 June. Within days, the stock soared to over 630p.…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

The ASOS share price has crashed 93% in 5 years! Should investors buy?

| Charlie Carman

The ASOS share price has collapsed to around £4 today from over £61 five years ago. Is the online fashion…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d start investing this summer with £100 a week

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer sets out a few steps he would take if he wanted to start investing now for the first…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

How to turn a £20k ISA into a £750 monthly second income

| Alan Oscroft

It can take a while to build a second income from shares in an ISA. But starting early and staying…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

10.4% dividend yield! I can’t wait to buy this FTSE 100 share

| Cliff D'Arcy

This FTSE 100 share looks like a crazy bargain to me. As well as a double-digit dividend yield, I suspect…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Interest rates at 5%! Can I now earn more with a Cash ISA than a Stocks and Shares ISA?

| John Fieldsend

The earnings potential of Cash ISAs got bumped up by the Bank of England recently. How do they now compare…

Read more »