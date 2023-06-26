Home » Investing Articles » Will GSK’s share price spike on Zantac news be sustained?

Will GSK’s share price spike on Zantac news be sustained?

GSK’s share price spiked on news of a settlement over Zantac, but other factors also mean it may continue to recover losses from its high this year.

Latest posts by Simon Watkins (see all)
Published
| More on:
A GlaxoSmithKline scientist uses a microscope

Image: GlaxoSmithKline

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

GSK’s (LSE: GSK) share price rose on Friday 23 June on news of a settlement over its Zantac drug. The terms of the settlement were confidential, although the company did not admit any liability. But that was not the point for the markets – the point was that it ended the uncertainty over the case. And the markets hate uncertainty.

Now the markets can refocus on the core investment proposition of GSK, which looks very good to me. Better still is that even with the rise on Friday, the stock is still down 7% from its year high. This means a possible bargain.

AstraZeneca uncertainty may be beneficial

I hold shares in both GSK and AstraZeneca, the two main companies in the FTSE 100’s Medicine and Biotech sector. If I didn’t and wanted exposure to the sector, then I would probably plump for GSK now.

The reason is, again, uncertainty. Specifically, according to several reports, AstraZeneca may spin off its lucrative China business. The listing of a separate unit in Hong Kong or mainland China is also rumoured to be an option.

To me, these are rumours only and are irrelevant. But many investors will be put off by the uncertainty they create. And this may well benefit GSK as the other main firm in the same FTSE 100 sector.

GSK has suffered in some respects in the past through comparison to its rival. This has mainly been due, in my opinion, to the disparity in new products pipelines between the two firms. AstraZeneca currently has 179 items in the pipeline, while GSK has 68. The key now, though, is that the latter does not have uncertainty surrounding its future, while AstraZeneca does.

Very promising products pipeline

It may have fewer new products in the pipeline than its rival, but they look good to me. One key area for it is respiratory medicine and, to this end, it bought Bellus Health in early April. It has a potential world-leading treatment for chronic coughs. This is expected to be a big seller through to 2031, adding to adjusted EPS from 2027.

Its Shingrix shingles vaccine also continues to perform strongly, generating £833m in revenues in Q1 2023. This compared to consensus analyst expectations of £829m.

GSK also affirmed its earlier guidance for increases in turnover, profit, and earnings per share (EPS) this year. Turnover is expected to rise by 6%-8%, adjusted operating profit by 10%-12%, and adjusted EPS by as much as 12%-15%.

Healthy dividend yields

The shares have also come with very healthy dividend yields in recent years. 2022 saw a dip to 3.1%, but it was 4% and 4.8% in the two previous years.  

There are risks for me in the share price, of course. Pharmaceutical companies spend much time and money on product development and if one fails then it is a huge setback. They are also vulnerable to legal action against them if products cause problematic side effects, as seen with Zantac.

I have maintained unbroken holdings in GSK for many years now and am happy to continue to do so. The shares have provided me with considerable gains in terms of price and dividends. I would buy the stock now, if I did not own it, to provide me with sustained long-term gains.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in AstraZeneca Plc and GSK. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GSK. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

How many Lloyds shares would I need to stop work and live on dividends?

| Alan Oscroft

Would I ever put all my money in a single stock, especially if it's in Lloyds shares, which are among…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Is the ITM Power share price primed for lift-off?

| Christopher Ruane

Even after falling steeply in recent years, the ITM Power share price could still fall more, in this writer's view.…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares I’ll be watching like a hawk in July

| Paul Summers

The stock market news flow will heat up in July. Our writer highlights three FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE: UKX) shares he'll…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

As the AFC Energy price keeps falling, could it be a risky bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

The AFC energy share price hit a year low today. With a promising potential sales pipeline, could the company be…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

The Forterra share price is down, so is the stock a buy?

| Kevin Godbold

Despite Forterra’s fallen share price, I think there’s value in this building products maker now and earnings look set to…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Hammerson share price could be set to climb

| Alan Oscroft

The Hammerson share price has collapsed since the start of the pandemic and soaring inflation is hurting. What's the bright…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

One FTSE stock I’d buy for second income in July and it isn’t AstraZeneca or Persimmon

| Harvey Jones

This is a brilliant time to buy FTSE 100 stocks to generate a second income as the index is packed…

Read more »

Newspaper and direction sign with investment options
Investing Articles

2 rebounding stocks I’ve been buying for my ISA

| Ben McPoland

Here's why this Fool recently added a Canadian e-commerce giant and an exciting UK small-cap to his Stocks and Shares…

Read more »