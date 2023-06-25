Home » Investing Articles » Would I invest a £20k ISA allowance in this FTSE 250 stock today?

Would I invest a £20k ISA allowance in this FTSE 250 stock today?

It’s easy to get hung up on safer blue-chip shares at times like these. But we could be missing some cracking bargain FTSE 250 buys.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

If I could invest a full £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA contribution limit in just one stock, which one might it be? Suppose I had to pick from the smaller companies in the FTSE 250 rather than the FTSE 100 giants.

I say smaller, but the one I have in mind has a market-cap of nearly £2.8bn. So it’s a long way from being a dodgy penny share, with all the risk that can entail.

So what is it? I’m talking about ITV (LSE: ITV), whose share price has fallen 60% in the past five years.

No riches there?

That might not sound like the kind of performance that great riches are made of. But the fall has now put the forecast dividend at an attractive 7.2%.

Will we actually get that much? I don’t know, but the signs look pretty good to me. Earnings should fall in 2023. But analysts predict a return to growth next year.

We’re looking at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 10.5. That looks good, but maybe not a screaming buy. But the earnings rise on the cards for 2024 would drop it to only about 8.4.

Looking better

And if that might not actually have me screaming, it at least has me murmuring loudly. Forecasts suggest the dividend will be steady next year too.

One slight downside is that the dividend won’t be very well covered by earnings. But cover is there, and it should rise as earnings grow.

ITV is the kind of company that has decent forward earnings visibility, which boosts my confidence in the cash. And, incidentally, I think good visibility can be an especially good thing to look for when inflation is high.

Modest debt

I don’t like to see high debt during tough economic times, but ITV looks to be doing well enough on that front. At the end of 2022, net debt stood at £623m.

That shouldn’t trouble a company valued at £2.8bn too much. And its net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage came in at only 0.8 times, which looks fine to me. Analysts expect debt to fall this year and next too.

So we have a company on a decent valuation, paying healthy dividends, and with solid forecasts. And I think it’s one of the top in its business. So what could possibly go wrong?

A big risk

Well, plonking down a full £20k in one go on a single stock could be asking for trouble. So diversification is a must for me.

And then ITV faces its own risks. For one thing, its earnings and share price have been very volatile over the years. If I’d bought in 2015, for example, I’d be nursing a big loss now.

Oh, and there’s been a bit of a celeb crisis as well, which puts some pressure on the company’s management.

But if I was given £20,000 and had to put it all into a FTSE 250 stock, I just might go for ITV right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ITV. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1k in Polymetal shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Charlie Carman

Polymetal shares imploded when Russia invaded Ukraine and are yet to recover, but how would I have fared if I'd…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Dividend Shares

Does a 6.7% yield make this dividend stock a slum-dunk buy?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The British Land share price offers a prospective yield of 6.7%, but the dividend stock has several hurdles to overcome,…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Could cheap Lloyds shares REALLY give me £720 in annual dividend income?

| Royston Wild

Forward dividend yields on Lloyds shares have soared above the 3.7% average for FTSE 100 stocks. Does this make buying…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

3 stocks I’d buy for dividends in July!

| Dr. James Fox

The market isn't strong, but that's not a bad things for buyers. Here, Dr James Fox details three stocks he's…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20k in this FTSE 100 stock, to build a £10k annual income

| Alan Oscroft

What's the best way to lock in a lifelong second income? For me, it's high-dividend FTSE 100 stocks, plus the…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

No savings at 40? I’d aim to make a million by 65 from top FTSE 100 stocks like these

| Harvey Jones

Now seems like a tempting time to start investing in FTSE 100 stocks as the index looks attractively valued after…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

At just 4.7 times earnings, are Barclays shares the top FTSE 100 pick?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Barclays after the share price pushed downwards following Thursday's interest rate rise.

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

6.8% dividend yield! A sinking FTSE 100 stock I’d buy for a second income

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 100 dividend stock could be one of the best-value blue chips out there. Here's why I'm considering increasing…

Read more »