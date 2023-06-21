Home » Investing Articles » If I’d invested £1k in Meta shares at the start of 2023, here’s what I’d have now

If I’d invested £1k in Meta shares at the start of 2023, here’s what I’d have now

Jon Smith reveals the strong price gains this year of Meta shares, and explains why this might not be the top of the market.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

If we rewind back to December last year, US tech stocks were taking a beating. News about headcount reductions, higher interest rates and concerns about the health of the US economy all spooked investors. Yet this year we’ve seen a strong bounceback in the stock performance. One of the most impressive has been Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META). So if I’d bought Meta shares at the beginning of the year, how would things look now?

Considering the numbers

Simply put, things would be looking very rosy. From trading at $120 at the start of 2023, Meta shares are now at $281. So my £1,000 would have more than doubled in value. In fact, I’d be up 134.1%, with my pot swelling to a value of £2,341.

Given that we’re talking about just under six months, it’s a very strong performance from the rebranded Facebook. How does it compare to the broader Nasdaq 100 index? Over this same time period, the index is up 38.8%. So even with a lofty benchmark, Meta has well outstripped the average here.

As a disclaimer, a wise investor should always analyse different time periods. Sometimes, using a short period can provide an incomplete picture. For reference, over the past year Meta shares are up 71%. Over five years, the stock is up a smaller 39%.

Why the gains don’t surprise me

The soaring share price so far this year doesn’t come as a big shock. In the Q1 results announcement, Mark Zuckerberg said that “our AI work is driving good results across our apps and business.”

Artificial intelligence (AI) has really blown up in popularity in recent months. It’s seen by many to be the future of technology, with such a broad range of uses. Meta is already claiming to be ahead in this game, something that’s attracting a lot of investors.

With a price-to-earnings ratio of just under 35, the rally also doesn’t look stretched to me. Granted, the P/E ratio is above average. Yet for a major tech stock that has seen such a large short-term rally, it’s not crazy high. From that perspective, I don’t see why the move higher can’t continue from here.

Protecting the profits

Despite my optimism around the stock, if I had invested at the beginning of the year I’d be very inclined to book some profit. For example, I could sell some Meta shares worth £500-£750 and put this amount into a new stock that I feel is undervalued.

That way, I reduce my risk of any downbeat scenario going forward via diversification. After all, Meta is still exposed to the US economy that’s 50:50 on whether it’ll head into a recession this year. High interest rates are putting the squeeze on consumers, which could reduce their spending on the company’s related products and services.

Ultimately, my investment would have performed very well, with potential gains still upcoming in 2023.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Meta Platforms. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

Two things that could send Scottish Mortgage shares climbing in 2023

| Alan Oscroft

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares are still in a slump, even though some US growth stocks have started climbing again…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Will a renewed focus on oil and gas fuel Shell share price gains?

| Simon Watkins

As a new CEO looks to focus on oil and gas, boost shareholder rewards, and offload deadwood businesses, will the…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Hargreaves Lansdown, a stock to buy for sticky inflation?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details how his favourite investment platform, Hargreaves Lansdown, can prosper in a higher interest rate environment.

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

Berkeley Group shares fall on FY results. Time to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

The short-term outlook for Berkeley Group shares might be tough, but I still see a bright long-term future for the…

Read more »

Young Asian man shopping in a supermarket
Investing Articles

3 high-yield stocks to consider buying to help fight inflation

| Ben McPoland

The cost of living remains extremely high as we enter the second half of 2023. Here are 3 dividend stocks…

Read more »

Young Woman Drives Car With Dog in Back Seat
Investing Articles

Do Halfords shares offer good value right now?

| Kevin Godbold

Value indicators look promising for Halfords shares, so is the stock worth adding to a diversified portfolio for income and…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Can a new CEO reverse the share price losses of this star high-yield stock?

| Simon Watkins

High-yield star Legal & General has lost 15% of its share value since March but will a new CEO and…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to buy UK shares for passive income!

| Charlie Carman

Many FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks can be excellent choices for passive income. What's more, they look cheap today…

Read more »