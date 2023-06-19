Home » Investing Articles » Down 19% from January, is it time to buy this FTSE 100 dividend star?

Down 19% from January, is it time to buy this FTSE 100 dividend star?

Shares in FTSE 100 stock Glencore have lost 19% from January but do growth plans, market conditions, and likely high payouts mean it’s time to buy?

Latest posts by Simon Watkins (see all)
Published
| More on:
Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

For me, the key reason why FTSE 100 stock Glencore (LSE: GLEN) has dropped 19% since January is uncertainty. And uncertainty is one thing that stock investors do not like.

In my view, though, any lingering concerns surrounding the commodities trading giant will be positively resolved soon. This, together with its excellent fundamentals and great shareholder rewards could see the shares at least recoup their losses.

Deals in the pipeline

One area of uncertainty is how Glencore’s offer to buy Teck Resources’ steelmaking coal business as a standalone unit will pan out. Several offers from the Swiss-headquartered trader have been rejected by Teck so far. However, the Canadian miner has said that it is considering this latest proposal seriously.

My view is that Glencore’s plan for Teck’s business is sound, but it can prosper perfectly well without it.

The same can be said for the $8.2bn merger between US grains merchant Bunge and rival Viterra (which Glencore backs). Although the aim is to create an innovative global agribusiness, the commodities trader’s future is not dependent on it.

Solid core businesses

Glencore’s main businesses and opportunities remain in the energy sector, in my view. Oil cartel OPEC+ (OPEC countries plus Russia) announced an additional cut in oil production on 4 June, increasing market volatility. The energy minister of Saudi Arabia – the de facto leader of OPEC – has indicated more cuts may come.

As one of the world’s best commodities traders, Glencore is well positioned to benefit whether prices go up or down. And the more volatility, the better for it.

Earnings may exceed forecasts

Indeed, on 21 April, Glencore said it was on track to exceed its earnings forecasts due to strong trading profits. The adjusted earnings before interest and tax range is $2.2bn-$3.2bn this year.

This was despite a 5% dip in Q1 copper production — part of its presence in the energy transition sector. However, analysts’ predictions are for copper prices to rise to $11,000 per tonne by 2024, from around $8,500 per tonne currently.

All of this bodes well for continued high dividend payouts, it seems to me. Glencore shares have long offered one of the best dividend yields of any stock in the FTSE 100. In its preliminary 2022 results, the company proposed a dividend of 44 cents per share – or around 36p. At the current share price of around £4.75, this equates to a dividend of about 7.5%.

However, the overall yearly payout figure may be boosted by additional disbursements. Last year, Glencore paid out a record $5.6bn in cash dividends. It also executed a $1.5bn share buyback.

In my view, the key risk is that the company does not adequately increase effective regulatory oversight across its businesses. This might lead to legal action against it of the sort that was seen recently. However, it has agreed to install independent legal monitors for the next three years, as part of an agreement with the US government.

I already have holdings in the energy sector. If I did not then I would buy Glencore shares now for two reasons. First, I think it will maintain high dividend payouts. Second, I see no reason why it will not at least recoup the 19% share price losses seen since January.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing For Beginners

A penny share with a 7.54% yield that most have probably never heard of

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith writes about a penny share that has caught his eye for income payments, but also has the potential…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Growth Shares

2 US tech stocks to buy as the bull run continues

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals a couple of US tech stocks he's thinking about buying, due to the strong performance on the…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 has stalled. Here are 3 things British investors can do now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights three strategies that could help UK investors boost their returns as the FTSE 100 index struggles for…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 reasons to buy Vodafone shares?

| James Beard

Despite Vodafone shares crashing 60% in 5 years, I think there are reasons to buy the stock. But the merger…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Lifelong passive income for £4 a day: here’s how!

| Kevin Godbold

Investing the equivalent of just £4 a day in stocks and shares is a good way to begin building passive…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d aim to generate £10,000 of passive income from FTSE 100 stocks

| Ben McPoland

FTSE 100 stocks have been paying investors a regular income stream for decades. Here's how I'd try to emulate that…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

2 lessons from FTSE shares I wish I’d never bought!

| Cliff D'Arcy

I bought two FTSE shares hoping they'd be stars, but they turned out to be dogs. Fortunately, these bad buys…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

If I’d put £5,000 in Darktrace shares at the start of 2023, here’s how much I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

Darktrace is a fast-growing UK company using artificial intelligence to provide cybersecurity solutions. Should investors buy the shares?

Read more »