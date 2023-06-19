Home » Investing Articles » Could these 7 stocks trigger a US market crash in 2023?

Could these 7 stocks trigger a US market crash in 2023?

What might bring about the next US stock market crash? For me, the most likely cause is these seven key stocks, which I collectively call MAMATAN!

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Why do stock markets crash? As a survivor of the October 1987, 2000-03, 2007-09 and spring 2020 crashes, I have some idea.

For me, the main reason why share prices plunge is excessive exuberance producing over-valuations and a market bubble. This could be happening today in one huge market sector in the US.

The stock market surges

So far in 2023, the S&P 500 has leapt by 14.9% in under six months. This puts the US index well on track to record one of its best half-year results since 2000.

When I look for explanations for such a strong rise in stocks, I don’t see enough good news from the US economy. Though inflation is falling, it’s still much higher than the Federal Reserve’s target of 2% a year.

Also, rising interest rates have sent mortgage costs soaring, hitting the housing market. Bad debts and loan losses are rising, especially among lower-quality borrowers. In addition, there’s the ongoing risk of the US economy entering a recession.

MAMATAN lifts the whole market

However, the one thing that really makes me anxious that the US stock market could crash is the incredibly narrowness of this latest rally.

The vast majority of the S&P 500’s gain this year has come from just seven tech mega-caps. I use the acronym MAMATAN to describe them, short for Microsoft Corp, Apple, Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Alphabet (owner of Google), Tesla, Amazon and Nvidia.

Here’s how each of these seven super-stocks have soared this year, plus their one-year and five-year returns (excluding cash dividends). My table is sorted from largest to smallest gain in 2023:

Tech stock2023 gainOne yearFive years
Nvidia192.1%157.7%580.5%
Meta133.5%78.9%39.3%
Tesla111.5%9.9%1071.5%
Amazon49.4%15.5%46.3%
Microsoft44.5%36.6%245.2%
Apple42.3%36.1%300.0%
Alphabet40.0%10.8%111.3%

All seven stocks have produced positive returns to investors over all three periods. In 2023 so far, gains range from 40% at Alphabet to almost 200% at chipmaker Nvidia. Overall, the average rise this calendar year is an impressive 87.6%. To me, that seems almost unbelievable.

Remember the 2000-03 stock market crash? I do

What’s driven these MAMATAN stocks to new heights? Currently, the #1 market narrative is the huge opportunities that generative AI (artificial intelligence) presents to top tech firms. If OpenAI’s GPT-4 is anything to go by, AI could be the next big thing for the tech industry.

But I fear that the hype surrounding AI has pushed these stocks too far, too fast. Indeed, I already consider Nvidia and Tesla to be into bubble territory. And we all know what happens when bubbles burst, right?

From its 2000 peak to its 2002 low, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index lost nearly four-fifths of its value during the dotcom bust.

While I’m not expecting a stock market crash on this scale, this MAMATAN-driven surge might eventually turn to slump. Of course, I could be wrong, as rising future earnings from these formidable firms could help to support higher valuations.

What’s more, I’m not afraid of falling share prices. In fact, as a buyer of stocks for the long term, I welcome better bargains through lower prices. Also, some of the largest gains I’ve ever made came from buying when prices were collapsing during market crashes!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft shares. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

3 things that would make me buy Rolls-Royce shares today

| Alan Oscroft

For years, I've wanted to buy Rolls-Royce shares, but the time has never been right. Here's what it would take…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

5.4% dividend yield! A FTSE 100 dividend stock I’d buy to hold to 2030!

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 is a great place to go shopping for dividend stocks. Here's one UK blue-chip I'm looking to…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Are Lloyds shares the best buy of 2023?

| Alan Oscroft

Which are the best stocks to buy? I want quality companies at low prices, with long-term prospects. I think Lloyds…

Read more »

Solar panels fields on the green hills
Investing Articles

Is NextEnergy Solar Fund a no-brainer stock investment to make right now?

| Kevin Godbold

The NextEnergy Solar Fund's 8% dividend yield tempts me and I see the business as operating in a steady and…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Will new management lift British American Tobacco’s share price?

| Simon Watkins

Can key changes to its management board help to reverse the 23% slide in British American Tobacco’s share price this…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

My Meta shares are up 114%. Should I take profits or buy more?

| Gordon Best

Meta shares have soared in 2023 following AI enthusiasm and renewed focus on advertising. Gordon Best considers whether it is…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Down 19% from January, is it time to buy this FTSE 100 dividend star?

| Simon Watkins

Shares in FTSE 100 stock Glencore have lost 19% from January but do growth plans, market conditions, and likely high…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing For Beginners

A penny share with a 7.54% yield that most have probably never heard of

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith writes about a penny share that has caught his eye for income payments, but also has the potential…

Read more »