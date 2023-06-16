Home » Investing Articles » Will Rolls-Royce shares soon return to £4?

Will Rolls-Royce shares soon return to £4?

Rolls-Royce shares have been surging this year. Could an exciting UK government project take them up to and beyond their previous £4 price?

John Fieldsend
Latest posts by John Fieldsend (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

An end to Covid restrictions was good news for British engine maker Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) and its shares. After shooting upwards this year, here’s how I think its share price could climb back above highs of over £4.

The price

Let’s start with that recent leap in the price. After sitting at a two-year low of 70p in September, the shares have been surging and are now at £1.50. Rolls-Royce is actually the FTSE 100’s biggest riser this year, while still some way off its 2014 high of £4.36.

This impressive leap was driven by a superb post-pandemic recovery. As Covid grounded planes, the firm suffered. But as flights have got back to normal, its Civil Aerospace segment went from a £1.7bn underlying loss to a £226m profit. Its other segments Defence and Power Systems increased revenue too. It seems CEO Tufan Erginbilgic, who took over in 2020, could be managing the firm back to success and, potentially, a return to dividends.

Dividends

That said, as nice as that upswing in its results is, Rolls-Royce is still bleeding money. The company posted a net loss of £1.2bn in 2022 and still has a sizeable £3.2bn debt pile. That means no dividends for now, continuing its strategy since the pandemic began. With limited growth prospects, a £4 share price seems a long way off without any kind of dividend payment.

So, when could a dividend be back? Well, 2022 still saw reduced flying hours due to Covid, but 2023 should be close to, if not surpassing, pre-pandemic flight numbers. The firm expects an increase to £0.6bn-£0.8bn of free cash flow for the year ahead, but that’s not substantially more than the £505m this year. I’m not holding my breath here, and it seems the best value for Rolls-Royce shares may come further down the line. 

Catalysts

While dividends aren’t on the horizon, what future catalysts might spark the shares into life? Orders for all three Rolls-Royce divisions are growing. But an average 14% increase in revenue is hardly enough to see the 250%+ growth to a £4 share price. 

Yet one development does stand out to me, and that’s the project with the UK government for small modular reactors (SMR). These SMRs are mini nuclear power stations that can provide energy to around 1m households. The first one could be built in the UK and could be operational by 2029. That’s some way off, but it could be the start of nuclear power reducing our reliance on fossil fuels. With the firm’s expertise in such power going back to the 1950s, I think this has huge long-term potential for the share price.

Am I buying?

All in all, the momentum here tells me that Rolls-Royce will head back to a £4 share price at some point. My caveat is that it might not be soon. So, I’ll be looking at other cheap UK shares rather than picking up more.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has positions in Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

1 penny stock under 14p that I’d buy today

| Charlie Carman

This penny stock in the oil and gas industry could have big potential for future growth, due to its key…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Dividend Shares

8%+! Legal & General dividend forecasts for 2023 and 2024 make me want to buy now

| Harvey Jones

The Legal & General dividend looks set to grow steadily over time and I want to get my share of…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

Diageo shares are near 52-week lows and I’m buying

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Right now, Diageo shares are well off their highs. Edward Sheldon's taking advantage of the share price weakness and buying…

Read more »

Smiling black woman showing e-ticket on smartphone to white male attendant at airport
Investing Articles

ASOS shares continue to fall! Should I buy now amid takeover rumours?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor examines why ASOS shares have fallen in recent times and the implications of any takeover that could occur.

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

No Cash ISA for me! How I’d invest a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a 12% annual return

| Christopher Ruane

Even as interest rates rise, this writer is sticking to a Stocks and Shares ISA. Here's his plan to target…

Read more »

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

Up 25% in days! Could the Ocado share price keep surging?

| Christopher Ruane

The Ocado share price has risen by a quarter in less than a fortnight. Christopher Ruane explains why he still…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

I’d stop staring at the Nvidia share price and invest in AI via these 2 FTSE 100 stocks instead

| Harvey Jones

The Nvidia share price has had an incredible year, but now I'd rather invest in artificial intelligence through these two…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Here’s what I’d have now by investing £1,000 in AstraZeneca shares 5 years ago

| Cliff D'Arcy

AstraZeneca shares have soared over five years, making them one of the FTSE 100's biggest successes. But what if I'd…

Read more »