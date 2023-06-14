Home » Investing Articles » If I’d invested £500 in Centrica shares 3 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

If I’d invested £500 in Centrica shares 3 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

The last three years have been a surprising boon for Centrica shares. Here’s how much I’d have if I’d invested £500 in the energy supplier.

John Fieldsend
Latest posts by John Fieldsend (see all)
Published
| More on:
Group of friends celebrating together the end of 2022 and the new beginning in 2023.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Since crashing to an all-time low during the pandemic, Centrica (LSE: CNA) shares have looked like an excellent investment. How much would a £500 investment in the British Gas owner have earned me? And is it still a buy today?

Big increase

Including all share price gains and dividends, a £500 investment in Centrica shares three years ago would now be worth £1,450. That’s an impressive 190% increase. I’d be thrilled with almost three times my stake back in three years. 

Breaking it down, most of that increase came from share price movement. The shares leapt 179% from 42p to today’s price of £1.17. That increase is the highest of any FTSE 100 company in the last three years. On average, Footsie firms increased around 24%. 

The remaining 11% was thanks to modest dividend payments. The trailing 12 months dividend of 2.57% is a little lower than the FTSE 100 average of 3.75%.

Those impressive returns are in the past now though. So, the question I’m asking myself is whether Centrica is still a buy. 

Risks

A few things put me off from opening a position here. First, those impressive returns in the last year were driven by geopolitical events. The war in Ukraine pushed gas prices higher, which led to record £3.3bn profits in 2022. I’ll mention here that profits came mostly from producing gas and selling it on the open market, not from home consumers where profits were actually down on the previous year. 

Either way, the firm used these bumper earnings to reduce debt and for a £300m share buyback – both good news for shareholders. The problem is that high gas prices won’t last forever, and I’m not prepared to buy in for a good year or two. 

But a bigger problem is the accelerated shift away from fossil fuels. Essentially, governments need energy sources that don’t harm the environment and don’t rely on Russia or other foreign powers. Centrica’s 20% ownership in Britain’s eight existing nuclear plants is a good start, but the majority of revenues are from the gas section of its business. What will happen in five or 10 years as gas energy is phased out? 

A few years of weighty dividends might be nice, and it’s true the firm has been a top-drawer dividend payer. An 11% yield in 2019 speaks for that. But recently the company has had price caps and windfall taxes thrown at it. So, dividends are now in the low-single-digits, which makes it a much less appealing buy on that front.

All in all, this strikes me as a lesson in how past performance is no indicator of future returns. And I think the last three years for Centrica will have been much better than the next three. I could be completely wrong of course, but still, I’ll be looking at other FTSE 100 shares for my next buy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

Down 92%, is cheap Rivian stock finally a buy?

| John Fieldsend

A disastrous couple of years for Rivian stock have seen early shareholders lose nine-tenths of their investment. But is it…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

Turning a £20k ISA into a £13,999 yearly second income

| John Fieldsend

As a UK resident, being able to take advantage of tax-free ISA accounts makes it easy to build towards a…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

£50k of savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into passive income of £10k a year 

| Harvey Jones

Investing in shares is a brilliant way of building a passive income for retirement. Just look how much a £50,000…

Read more »

The Troat Inn on River Cherwell in Oxford. England
Investing Articles

Down 59%! Should investors buy Fevertree shares today?

| Ben McPoland

Fevertree shares have been on a downward trajectory over the last few years. Could now be a good time for…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares a ‘safe’ choice?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers some possible risks involved in owning Rolls-Royce shares, to illustrate wider principles of how he invests.

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

7.5% dividend yield! Is this FTSE 250 share a brilliant bargain?

| Cliff D'Arcy

This FTSE 250 share appears to be a delicious deal. It trades on a low earnings multiple and offers a…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

No savings? I’d use the Warren Buffett method and starting investing now!

| Dr. James Fox

Warren Buffett is the go-to guy when we need investment inspiration. Here, Dr James Fox explores how his wisdom could…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Tesla stock is on fire! Is there still time to buy?

| Paul Summers

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock has staged an almighty recovery in 2023, so far. Our writer looks at the possible reasons and…

Read more »