Home » Investing Articles » At 52-week lows, is it time to buy Diageo shares?

At 52-week lows, is it time to buy Diageo shares?

Jon Smith explains why Diageo shares have underperformed recently but argues that now could be a good time to consider buying.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Diageo (LSE:DGE) share price might only be down 8% over the past year, but the bulk of the fall has come in recent months. This means that it’s currently sitting at 52-week lows just above 3,300p. Given the sheer size and financial muscle of the global alcohol giant, could this be a smart time for investors to get involved with Diageo shares?

How we got to this point

Clearly, for a stock to be at the lowest point of the past year, we’d be forgiven for thinking that business can’t be going that well. Yet the half-year results released back at the beginning of the year showed quite the opposite.

In comparison to the same period the year before, net sales jumped by 18%, with operating profit up by 15%. CEO Ivan Menezes made an interesting comment that “Diageo is 36% larger than it was prior to Covid-19, reflecting the strength of our diversified footprint and advantaged portfolio.”

So if the finances are good, what’s the catch? One key element is with the CEO himself. After a decade at the helm, Menezes announced his retirement earlier this year. Even though COO Debra Crew will be a great replacement, the leadership and strategy Menezes provided will undoubtedly be missed. Some investors are likely concerned about the direction of the company from here.

Another reason for the weak share price this year is where investors are putting their money. After being unloved for a large part of 2022, higher-risk growth stocks have done well in 2023. On the flipside, money has rotated out of more defensive and value-oriented companies. Diageo is in the latter camp and so has struggled to make gains.

Why I like the business

I feel that this is a good opportunity to purchase the stock. To begin with, the risk of it being a defensive stock can be flipped to a positive. Given the uncertain backdrop of the UK and global economy, having a share that should hold value better than others if we get a stock market crash later this year is a big bonus.

I think that the diversified nature of products should enable revenue and profitability to increase further. It saw half-year sales of super-premium-plus brands grow by 12%. This includes high-end spirits such as Don Julio. Yet on the other end of the scale, a business could buy still-in-demand Guinness wholesale for just a few pounds.

It continues to acquire new brands to further deepen ties to particular locations or client segments. Not only will this help to build momentum but it should also futureproof the business to changing tastes.

How I’d play it from here

With a price-to-earnings ratio of 22, it’s above the FTSE 100 average. The fall to 52-week lows hasn’t put the stock in undervalued territory by any means. Yet it does provide a good entry point for investors to start pound-cost-averaging.

This involves purchasing some shares on a regular basis (say, monthly), to average the buying price over time. This way, if the stock does continue to fall, the average price will be lower than simply buying in one go.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

“The biggest fund in my Stocks and Shares ISA is…”

| The Motley Fool Staff

If you’re keen to learn the largest fund position in our contract writers’ Stocks and Shares ISAs, you’ve come to…

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Growth Shares

Why Vodafone shares plunged 18% in May

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines why Vodafone shares were among the worst performers last month and what the future could hold.

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to buy one of the FTSE 100’s best dividend shares?

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett made a fortune investing in American Express during a scandal. Is there a similar opportunity today in one…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust: 3 things investors should know right now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has been analysing Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s holdings. Here, he provides three insights from his research.

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

9.4% and 7% dividend yields! Which of these FTSE 100 shares should I buy today?

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the greatest FTSE 100 value stocks to add to my ISA this June. Here are two falling…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

What on earth has happened to the Keywords Studios share price?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Keyword’s Studios’ share price has fallen more than 30% in the blink of an eye. Edward Sheldon looks at what’s…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

Is the Jet2 share price heading back up to 1,900p?

| Kevin Godbold

Jet2’s holiday and airline business was fast-growing prior to the pandemic and the share price suggests a return to form…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Selling for pennies, can the ITM Power share price hit £5 again?

| Christopher Ruane

With the ITM Power share price in pennies and some early signs of an improvement in business management, should this…

Read more »