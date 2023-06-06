Home » Investing Articles » I’ve just bought 4,403 dirt cheap Lloyds shares for 45p each. What was I thinking?

I’ve just bought 4,403 dirt cheap Lloyds shares for 45p each. What was I thinking?

When the FTSE 100 dipped last week, I dived in and bought Lloyds shares for what I think is a bargain price. Yet one thing worries me…

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) shares are a conundrum. They’ve looked incredibly good value for years, yet have repeatedly failed to explode into life.

The stock has fallen 28.1% over the last five years, and has risen just 1.24% over the last 12 months. Despite the long-term lack of growth, I still bought them last Thursday.

As investors fretted over the US debt ceiling and the FTSE 100 fell, I seized the moment and bought 4,403 Lloyds shares for £2,000 at 44.71p per share.

I might have invested more, but I already owned shares in Lloyds, having previously bought them last November for 44.75p.

Pull the trigger

I’m taken by how similar those two prices are. It wasn’t planned. Clearly, I’m triggered by seeing Lloyds shares trading below 45p. However, I won’t be buying any more. Now it’s time to sit back and see whether I have bought into a terrific income and growth machine, or fallen into a frustrating value trap.

Today, Lloyds looks incredible value with its shares trading at just 6.2 times earnings, making them among the cheapest on the FTSE 100. The price-to-book value is 0.6, comfortably below the figure of 1 that represents fair value.

That seems unmissably cheap for a company that recently posted a 46% increase in first-quarter pre-tax profit to £2.26bn, smashing analyst forecasts of £1.95bn. Especially since Lloyds made it through the recent banking panic largely unscathed.

Sometimes I struggle to work out exactly why investors dislike Lloyds. Is it because growth prospects are limited? That’s undeniably true, they are. Lloyds now shuns high-risk investment banking activities in favour of boring everyday savings and loans for consumers and businesses. That’s a shame, but we all know why.

I’m taking my time

At the same time, I think that makes now a good time to buy it. If share price growth is going to be difficult to achieve, it’s better to buy a stock when it looks cheap. At least that gives some scope for a rebound.

In practice, I bought Lloyds shares for income rather than growth. They are forecast to yield a handsome 6.2% this year. The payout is nicely covered 2.7 times by earnings, which gives plenty of scope for management to increase shareholder payouts in future.

I plan to hold onto my Lloyds shares for years and hopefully decades. In that time I will continue to reinvest my dividends until I finally need to take them as income to top up my State Pension. Over such a lengthy period, with luck, my holding will compound and grow. And if the shares do get a share price of spurt or two, I’ll treat that as a bonus.

Dividends are never guaranteed. If the UK economy tanks and Lloyd suffers a string of debt impairments, cash flows could falter and the dividend could be cut. However, my long-term investment horizons give it plenty of time to recover.

Today, I’m happy with my sub-45p entry price. Fingers crossed, one day it will look even cheaper.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Could I become a millionaire by investing £5 a day in the FTSE 100?

| James Beard

One in 16 UK adults are millionaires. Could I become one of them by investing a small amount each day…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

3,529 ultra-high-yielding Barratt shares would give me £1,200 a year in passive income

| Harvey Jones

Barratt shares are among the cheapest on the FTSE 100 and offer an amazing passive income stream too. Yet there…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

I’d drip-feed £400 a month into dividend stocks to aim for millionaire status!

| Dr. James Fox

Investing regularly and using established dividend stocks can help us transform our portfolios. Dr James Fox explains how he'd target…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 stocks I’d buy now without hesitation

| Paul Summers

Our writer thinks that now is as good a time as any to snap up some of the best FTSE…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

At under 345p, are Ocado shares London’s biggest bargain?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Ocado shares have had a wretched few years, plunging by 62% in 12 months and collapsing by 84% over three…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Should I buy ASOS shares after reports of a £1bn takeover bid?

| Ben McPoland

Media reports suggest that suitors have been circling the struggling online fashion retailer. Could the shares be ready to surge…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Why is the FTSE 100 struggling to hit 8,000 again?

| John Choong

Having hit a record high of 8,000 points in February, the FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE:UKX) has now dropped back down to…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to buy now [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »