Home » Investing Articles » 9.4% and 7% dividend yields! Which of these FTSE 100 shares should I buy today?

9.4% and 7% dividend yields! Which of these FTSE 100 shares should I buy today?

I’m searching for the greatest FTSE 100 value stocks to add to my ISA this June. Here are two falling UK blue-chips that have caught my eye.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

These FTSE 100 stocks trade on low earnings multiples and offer market-beating dividend yields. Which should I snap up for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

British American Tobacco

Tobacco giant British American Tobacco’s (LSE:BATS) share price remains locked in a long-term downtrend. It’s down 29% over the past five years as regulation of its products becomes ever stricter.

Legislative changes are perhaps the most obvious threat to the FTSE firm’s earnings. But it’s not the only fire it’s having to fight to deliver decent profits.

Latest results today revealed how it’s also battling to win business in the US. The company described performance in its core market as “disappointing” for the six months to June as consumers switched from premium cartons like Lucky Strike and Dunhill to cheaper brands from its competitors.

Sales of its next-generation items like the flagship glo thermal heating product have also been mixed of late. But there have been nuggets of good news for investors to cling on to here.

The business raised the number of consumers using its non-combustible products by 900,000 in the first quarter. It remains confident of reaching sales of $5bn here by 2025 and for the unit to become profitable next year.

But huge questions remain over whether its next-gen items will become the money-spinner British American Tobacco is hoping for.

Legislators are also clamping down on the use, sale and marketing of these products as health worries grow. Just today New Zealand announced it would ban single-use vapes to curb an escalation in younger users.

Today the shares trade on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 7.1 times. I consider this low valuation a just reflection of the many obstacles it faces to generate decent profits. So I’d rather buy other cheap UK stocks for my portfolio. Not even a 9.4% dividend yield is enough to tempt me to invest.

Barratt Developments

I would rather spend any spare cash I have on more Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV) shares. That’s even though recovering demand for its new-build homes could be blown off course as mortgage rates keep rising.

Latest Moneyfacts data showed the average rate on a two-year fixed deal hit 5.72%. This represents a rise of around half a percent since the start of May. With the Bank of England tipped to keep hiking interest rates, borrower costs could head a lot higher too.

Yet a bright long-term outlook still makes Barratt an attractive share to own, in my opinion. Homes demand should pick up strongly once inflationary pressures ease and the central bank stops raising its benchmark.

At the same time the UK’s chronic housing shortage drags on. This is supporting prices at present and could send them shooting higher once buyer appetite returns with gusto. Government plans for 300,000 new homes a year to meet demand is in tatters as construction rates reverse.

Based on current forecasts the FTSE firm carries a juicy 7% dividend yield for 2023. It also trades on a corresponding P/E ratio of just 7.3 times. On balance I believe Barratt is worth serious attention at current prices.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Persimmon Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

What on earth has happened to the Keywords Studios share price?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Keyword’s Studios’ share price has fallen more than 30% in the blink of an eye. Edward Sheldon looks at what’s…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

Is the Jet2 share price heading back up to 1,900p?

| Kevin Godbold

Jet2’s holiday and airline business was fast-growing prior to the pandemic and the share price suggests a return to form…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Selling for pennies, can the ITM Power share price hit £5 again?

| Christopher Ruane

With the ITM Power share price in pennies and some early signs of an improvement in business management, should this…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Growth Shares

Which of these UK shares could be the first to join the $1trn club?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the newest US-listed member of the $1trn club, but debates whether a UK share could ever potentially…

Read more »

The Troat Inn on River Cherwell in Oxford. England
Investing Articles

Are Diageo shares attractively priced?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane would happily own Diageo shares. But is he ready to dip into his pockets today to buy stock…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

4 shares I’ve been buying for my ISA

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

They say investors should ‘sell in May and go away’. Edward Sheldon did the opposite and bought four shares for…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Nvidia share price soared 30% in May!

| Charlie Keough

The Nvidia share price continued its strong performance in May. Here, this Fool explains why and looks at whether now…

Read more »

Senior woman wearing glasses using laptop at home
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5k in Ocado shares just one week ago here’s what I’d have today 

| Harvey Jones

At some point Ocado shares may fly and make some lucky investors rich. They'd have to be brave to buy…

Read more »