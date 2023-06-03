Home » Investing Articles » Investing For Beginners » Will the stock market surge in 2023?

Will the stock market surge in 2023?

New economic forecasts point to a new bull market as inflation gets under control, suggesting the stock market might be primed to surge in 2023.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Athlete preparing to run on start line in a lane numbered '2023'

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Since the start of 2023, the stock market has been fairly volatile. It’s not difficult to understand why. Inflation still plagues investors’ minds, while rising interest rates apply increasing pressure to debt-ridden businesses.

Yet despite all the up-and-down movement and pessimism, both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 are basically flat year-to-date. What’s more, the latest consensus forecast suggests that a renewed surge of growth could be on the horizon. Are we standing at the precipice of a new bull market? Let’s take a closer look.

The stock market versus inflation

The latest inflation report from the Office for National Statistics showed encouraging progress in the fight against rising prices. The consumer price index (CPI) for April came in at 8.7%. That’s still elevated, but it’s a significant improvement versus the 10.1% in March.

Almost all of this decline stems from falling energy costs, primarily driven by the drop in natural gas prices. Since around 40% of the national grid is powered by gas turbines, electricity and natural gas prices in the UK are highly correlated. And with the Economic Forecast Agency (EFA) predicting natural gas to drop by a further 10% by February 2024, energy bills are on track to get cheaper.

Forecasts should always be taken with a pinch of salt. But if accurate, this prediction bodes well for British consumers. And as household budgets loosen, businesses can more easily upsell products and services, paving the way for new growth.

With that in mind, it’s hardly surprising the EFA is also predicting the FTSE 100 to hit 8,573 points by January next year. That’s roughly a 14.6% increase from today’s levels. And it certainly suggests the stock market is primed to surge over the next six months.

What could go wrong?

While falling energy costs are helping alleviate the pressure on consumers, it’s not the only piece of the puzzle. Core inflation, which excludes energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco, actually rose from 6.2% to 6.8%. Meanwhile, the price of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased 19.1% in April versus a year ago.

The rising production costs, due to ongoing supply chain disruptions and Brexit, are offsetting the progress made in the energy sector. And while, in the long run, the economy and, in turn, the stock market will undoubtedly bounce back, we’re not out of the woods yet.

The International Monetary Fund has agreed with finance minister Jeremy Hunt that the UK won’t enter a recession in 2023. But that doesn’t necessarily mean the country will see growth either. And with the majority of worker salaries not being adjusted for inflation, household budgets will likely remain tight compared to 2021.

The bottom line

With all that in mind, will the stock market surge in 2023?

Personally, I’m quite optimistic. Even if growth remains tame in the short-term, further economic improvement is an encouraging sight that could renew investor optimism. And since the stock market is a forward-thinking machine, once a path to recovery becomes clear, the stock market has historically almost always started a new bull run.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing For Beginners

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

5 super investment funds for an ISA

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights five investment funds with excellent long-term performances. He sees them as great choices for an ISA.

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

2 of the best shares to buy in June for a potential recession

| Stephen Wright

With the UK having the highest inflation of any G7 country, a recession seems likely. Stephen Wright sees this as…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing For Beginners

Are we in the middle of a once-in-a-lifetime chance to buy cheap UK shares?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Interest rates may soon start to tumble, paving the way for a new bull market. So time could be running…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing For Beginners

I’d drip-feed £450 a month into a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a million

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing £450 a month consistently can elevate a Stocks and Shares ISA into millionaire territory in the long run. Zaven…

Read more »

Young Woman Drives Car With Dog in Back Seat
Investing Articles

The Dechra share price holds a lesson for all investors!

| Christopher Ruane

The Dechra Pharmaceuticals share price has soared of late. But this writer thinks the reason for that is a timely…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing For Beginners

How to target a £500 monthly second income from the stock market

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through how to achieve the goal of generating a second income from the market via a mix…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest in FTSE 100 shares to earn a £1,000 second income

| John Fieldsend

Huge FTSE 100 firms post billions in profit every year, so here’s how I can own these shares to hopefully…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

What’s the best FTSE 100 stock to buy in June?

| Stephen Wright

After the index fell 4% in May, which FTSE 100 stock does Stephen Wright think offers the best value at…

Read more »