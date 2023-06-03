Home » Investing Articles » 8.8% yield! This FTSE 100 share now looks dirt cheap

8.8% yield! This FTSE 100 share now looks dirt cheap

Christopher Ruane already owns this FTSE 100 share. But a recent price fall has led him to consider adding more of the high-yield stock to his portfolio.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
UK money in a Jar on a background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 index of leading shares contains a lot of companies that are more attractive from an income than growth perspective. One of those now has a yield approaching 9%. It has raised its dividend annually for over two decades. It has also said it plans to keep doing so (although dividends are never guaranteed).

Not only that, but after hitting a new 52-week low share price today, it looks dirt cheap to me. Currently, the share trades on a price-to-earnings ratio of less than 9. For a high-yield FTSE 100 share, I see that as a bargain.

Long-term appeal

In fact, the share is already one of the largest holdings in my portfolio. It is British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS).

I like the fact that the company trades in a sector that has large global demand, low manufacturing costs and high profit margins. The addictive nature of nicotine combined with British American’s stable of premium brands like Lucky Strike means that it has consistently been a free cash flow monster.

As a long-term investor, though, I need to be realistic about the likely ongoing decline in cigarette smoking worldwide. That could hurt both revenues and profits at British American.

Meanwhile, the company’s large debt pile is also a concern to me, especially at a time of rising interest rates. After all, my main interest in British American is for its income prospects. Anything that threatens the company’s future ability to keep paying the dividend is a concern to me.

Quality on sale

That said, in many markets cigarette sales have been declining for decades already. Yet British American continues to perform strongly. Its brands help give it pricing power, meaning it can try to offset shrinking cigarette volumes by boosting prices.

It has also been working hard to grow its non-cigarette business. That might yet turn out to be a significant future growth platform for the FTSE 100 firm.

Investors have marked the shares down, however. Today they have been selling more cheaply than at any point in the past year.

I think the recent sudden announcement of a new chief executive has rattled some investors. But he is a company veteran I think can make sure the company is financially disciplined. In the long run, I regard the investment case for British American as unchanged.

Buy and hold

That is why I have been considering adding to my existing British American Tobacco holding.

At its current price, spending £1,000 on British American shares today ought to earn me almost £90 per year in dividends.

That looks like a great deal to me and I see the recent share price fall as a buying opportunity. If I have spare money to invest, I plan to top up my holding of this beaten-down FTSE 100 giant.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’d use these Warren Buffett methods to build wealth!

| Charlie Keough

By learning from legendary investor Warren Buffett, this Fool hopes to replicate the Oracle of Omaha's success and build long-term…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Are we betting intelligently on our artificially brainy future?

| Owain Bennallack

If Artificial Intelligence is set to wipe out journalists’ livelihoods, then the hacks are making hay while the sun shines.…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

3 smart Warren Buffett investing rules I follow

| Christopher Ruane

Can investing like Warren Buffett help this investor build wealth? He hopes so. Here are three principles he follows, inspired…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to build a £750k pension pot, starting at age 45

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon calculates that if he saved £1,000 a month into a pension starting at the age of 45, he…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Turning a £20k ISA into £1,000 of passive income a month!

| Dr. James Fox

We'd all love to earn passive income, right? Here, Dr James Fox details his strategy for turning an ISA allowance…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

5 super investment funds for an ISA

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights five investment funds with excellent long-term performances. He sees them as great choices for an ISA.

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

2 of the best shares to buy in June for a potential recession

| Stephen Wright

With the UK having the highest inflation of any G7 country, a recession seems likely. Stephen Wright sees this as…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing For Beginners

Are we in the middle of a once-in-a-lifetime chance to buy cheap UK shares?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Interest rates may soon start to tumble, paving the way for a new bull market. So time could be running…

Read more »