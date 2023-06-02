Home » Investing Articles » The Dechra share price holds a lesson for all investors!

The Dechra share price holds a lesson for all investors!

The Dechra Pharmaceuticals share price has soared of late. But this writer thinks the reason for that is a timely reminder of some investing wisdom.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Woman Drives Car With Dog in Back Seat

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

At first glance, animal supplements manufacturer Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LSE: DPH) looks like it ought to have been a handsomely rewarding investment. Up 8% in today’s trading as I write and over 40% in just a couple of months, the shares could be sold today for far more than they recently cost. The five-year increase of 32% in the Dechra Pharmaceuticals share price is also impressive.

But a price snapshot can only ever tell part of the story. It is one I think holds a valuable lesson for investors whether or not they own these shares. That lesson is about the importance of valuation and not overpaying for shares even in an outstanding business.

Takeover offer

The reason the stock surged a couple of months ago was because Dechr revealed it was in takeover talks. Today the company announced that it has reached agreement on the terms of the takeover, which will proceed at a valuation of £38.75 per share.

At this point, a look at the share price chart may be helpful.

Clearly, investors who bought into the company earlier this year before the announcement will be quids in.

But what about others?

Many long-term shareholders are in for a tidy payday. But the offer price is significantly lower than the historical highs hit by the stock. As the chart above shows, some fairly recent buyers from the past several years will have paid much more for their shares than they will now receive for them.

Imagine I had bought at the very end of 2021, for example. The takeover price confirmed today is 27% below what I would have paid for shares back then.

No choice

A takeover like this being finalised means that shareholders effectively have no choice but to sell. Once the takeover is complete, the shares will be delisted from the London stock exchange.

Even if some holders think Dechra has a strong business and could do very well in future, they will no longer be able to be part of that.

Valuation lesson

That is an important lesson for all shareholders, in my view.

If a company has an outstanding business, then it makes sense that a falling share price could lead possible suitors to run their rule over it. They make take advantage of a share price fall to make a takeover offer.

Paying too much even for an excellent company can be a costly mistake.

Last February, I wrote: “Although Dechra is a growth company with a proven business model in an attractive field, (its current) valuation looks far too high for me.” The share price at that point was higher than the amount shareholders will receive following today’s takeover announcement.

Valuation always matters to an investor.

Even if, as a long-term investor, I think a great company will be able to grow into an oversized valuation in years to come, I could be wrong. A takeover might force me to sell my shares sooner, perhaps at below what I see as the company’s underlying value. Indeed, that is what happened to my Stagecoach shareholding last year.

Not paying enough attention to valuation when buying a share can be a costly mistake!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Dividend Shares

The Vodafone share price is tumbling. Time to buy?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The Vodafone share price has tumbled by over 17% in the past month and crashed by almost 39% over one…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

My Lloyds shares have been a flop. Time to sell?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Lloyds shares have dived by around 17% since hitting their 2023 peak in early February. They may be undervalued, but…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Top Stocks

Best British dividend stocks to buy in June

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our writers to share their top dividend stocks for June, with all the yields over 4.5%!

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

A 4-figure monthly passive income? Here’s how

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer sets out how he'd aim to build a monthly passive income of £1,000 or more over the long…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 amazing value stocks I bought for growth and returns!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Buying value stocks can be an exciting prospect for long-term gains. Sumayya Mansoor covers two great options she added to…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Scottish Mortgage owner Baillie Gifford just bought 8.7m shares of this growth stock

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Regulatory filings show that investment firm Baillie Gifford, which runs the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, just made a huge bet…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock is rising. Investors should consider buying now before it gets away

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE 100 stock is rising as the market falls. Ed Sheldon expects it to continue, but says investors may…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Growth Shares

The Nvidia share price has doubled! Is this the best AI stock to buy now?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the Nvidia share price has been rocketing higher and why he still feels that it has…

Read more »