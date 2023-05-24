Home » Investing Articles » 5 FTSE 100 stocks near 52-week lows to consider now

5 FTSE 100 stocks near 52-week lows to consider now

Can these five out-of-favour FTSE 100 stocks be decent candidates for a long-term, diversified portfolio of good-value shares?

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
Number 5 foil balloon and gold confetti on black.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There are multiple investing strategies and one involves looking for unloved shares. With that in mind, I’ve found a handful of FTSE 100 stocks trading near 52-week lows worth considering now.

Sometimes shares fall for good reasons. But other times a company may simply drop out of favour with investors while the underlying business retains decent forward prospects.

And situations like that raise the possibility of keener valuations. So it can be a good idea to consider out-of-favour stocks. That’s because they may regain popularity with investors as their businesses perform well in the years ahead.

High dividend yields

Of the FTSE 100 stocks I’d research now, the first is sustainable technology company Johnson Matthey.

With the share price near 1,870p, it’s just under 5% up from its low of last October. But the shares have languished around this level for about a year-and-a-half now.

But City analysts expect earnings advances this year and next. And the forward-looking dividend yield for 2024 is running above 4%.

Meanwhile, second on my list for further investigation is paper and packaging supplier Mondi. The share price near 1,295p is just over 4% higher than its low in April.

However, after a plunge in earnings this year, analysts expect them to stabilise in 2024. But the dividend will likely be held roughly flat for both years. And the current forward-looking yield is around 4.5% for 2024.

And talking of decent yields, I can’t ignore smoking products business British American Tobacco. With the stock at 2,727p, it’s up just under 3% from its low in May.

And now the forward-looking yield for 2024 is running above 9%. Although the company did rebase its dividend lower in 2017 and there’s some risk the directors may do that again.

Nevertheless, I see this stock as well worth further and deeper research along with the others.

Mixed performance

But I’d also look at RS Group, the industrial and electronic products and solutions business. At 787p, the share price has hit a 52-week low. But at first glance, the performance of the business doesn’t appear to justify such a move.

City analysts expect a 25% hike in earnings this year followed by a drift of a couple of percentage points in 2024. Meanwhile, the forward-looking dividend yield for 2024 is just under 3%.

And the fifth and final stock I’ve singled out for deeper research is diversified mining company Anglo American.

With the stock price at 2,281p, it’s at its one-year low. And given that commodity prices have eased back in many cases, perhaps that’s not surprising.

However, on current analyst estimates, the anticipated dividend yield is running at just under 5.8% for 2024. And that makes the opportunity worthy of careful consideration and research.

Of course, there can be no guarantee that out-of-favour stocks will go on to deliver decent long-term returns for shareholders. All businesses can run into operational difficulties from time to time.

Nevertheless, lower share prices can sometimes cause keener valuations. And that can be a decent jumping-off point for further analysis and research.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Is NOW the time to buy cheap Tesco shares?

| Royston Wild

Tesco's share price has fallen sharply in recent weeks. Does this represent an opportunity for investors to grab a bargain?

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Is the BP share price presenting investors with a buying opportunity?

| Kevin Godbold

With the BP share price down, is now a good opportunity to load up with the oil and gas giant’s…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Can Rolls-Royce shares continue to trounce the FTSE 100?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Rolls-Royce shares have outperformed the FTSE 100 by a wide margin this year. Will this trend continue? Or is it…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Are these 7 stocks to buy right now before it’s too late?

| Kevin Godbold

Investor sentiment has been downbeat for some time but conditions are improving and it’s a good time to hunt for…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

How many dirt cheap Lloyds shares must I buy to give up work and live off the income?

| Harvey Jones

I'm building a portfolio of FTSE 100 dividend stocks, and Lloyds shares look compelling. How many do I need to…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

2 shares to buy for big dividend income

| Cliff D'Arcy

In my hunt for new dividend shares to buy, I found these two FTSE 100 candidates. One pays a cash…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Just released: our 3 top income-focused stocks to buy right now [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

Young black female footballer training on stadium pitch
Investing Articles

£1 of Scottish Mortgage shares for 78p! An unmissable value trade?

| Dr. James Fox

We all love a bargain, but is this one worth buying? Dr James Fox explores why Scottish Mortgage is trading…

Read more »