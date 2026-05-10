How do these FTSE 100 stocks keep paying brilliant dividends?

The FTSE 100 is home to a huge range of heroic dividend stocks. We’re talking high-yielders with strong records of delivering large, market-beating payout, and shares with consistent dividend growth that help investors keep up with (or even beat) inflation.
Here I want to talk about three specifically, and what makes them such formidable passive income providers. The names in question are BAE Systems (LSE:BA.), Standard Life (LSE:SDLF), and Seven Trent (LSE:SVT).
Let’s take a look.
Dividend quality
Each of these firms enjoys strengths that make them perfect dividend powerhouses. With BAE Systems, these factors include:
- A focus on defence, where long-term demand remains stable.
- Tier 1 supplier status with huge defence spenders (including the US and UK).
- Huge barriers to entry, which limits competitive threats.
- A diverse product range, protecting profits from slowdown in one or two areas.
- Growing geopolitical uncertainty, which is driving global defence budgets.
Standard Life has its own distinct set of advantages, such as:
- Capital-light operations and a focus on acquiring ‘closed’ life insurance and pension policies.
- Predicable cash generation from in-force policies and investment returns.
- Asset portfolios that are tightly hedged against interest rate moves.
- Robust capital reserves (its Solvency II ratio today is 176%)
- Strong growth in the retirement and savings markets.
Great records
Severn Trent, meanwhile, benefits from:
- Operating in an ultra-defensive industry (water supply).
- A monopoly in the Midlands region of the UK, eliminating competitive dangers.
- Multi-year regulatory periods that provide long-term earnings visibility.
- A strong record of operational efficiency, limiting costs.
- A growing asset base that leads to increased dividends.
So how have these qualities translated into dividends down the years? Let’s take a look.
|Dividend share
|Years of unbroken dividend growth
|10-year average dividend yield
|BAE Systems
|22
|3.7%
|Standard Life
|10
|7.5%
|Severn Trent
|9
|4.2%
Over the past decade, dividend yields have beaten — or been at the upper end of — the FTSE 100 average of 3%-4%. Standard Life’s yield has delivered a yield roughly double that level.
These FTSE stocks have also navigated major shocks to keep growing their dividends. During the Covid pandemic, for instance, they continued raising payouts, a period when roughly half of Footsie companies experienced some disruption.
Can they keep delivering?
But here’s the thing. Past dividend performance isn’t always a reliable guide to future. With BAE Systems, earnings could suffer if defence-related supply chain issues worsen, impacting dividend growth.
Rising competition in pensions and annuities might hit Standard Life’s future payouts. And as for Severn Trent? The company’s profits could take a hit if interest rates rise and borrowing costs shoot up.
However, no share is without risk. And on balance, I fully expect these FTSE 100 stocks to keep offering excellent dividend yields and payout growth. Their resilient business models and strong cash generation make them excellent income shares to consider.