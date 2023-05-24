Home » Investing Articles » 2 shares to buy for big dividend income

2 shares to buy for big dividend income

In my hunt for new dividend shares to buy, I found these two FTSE 100 candidates. One pays a cash yield of 8.1% a year, while the other offers 9.8%!

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In around six weeks, my wife and I will receive a tax-free cash windfall, which is nice. Hence, I’m already hunting for shares to buy in order to invest this lump sum.

Our main goal is to produce more passive income to replace our earnings when we eventually retire. In the meantime, we’ll reinvest our share dividends into buying yet more stock.

We plan to buy these two FTSE 100 shares in the immediate future:

#1. Glencore

One of the first shares we aim to buy for our family portfolio is the stock of global mining and commodity-trading giant Glencore (LSE: GLEN).

At Tuesday’s closing share price of 427.8p, the group was valued at £54.3bn, making it a FTSE 100 heavyweight. However, the stock has been much higher this year, hitting a 52-week high of 584.5p on 18 January.

Glencore shares have lost 16.6% of their value over the past year, largely linked to falling commodity prices due to slower global growth. However, they’ve risen by 13.3% over the past five years (both figures exclude dividends).

Although history has taught me that mining stocks can be volatile and their future dividends sometimes unpredictable, I’m drawn to Glencore shares by their market-beating dividend yield.

Currently, this Footsie stock trades on a rock-bottom multiple of 4.1 times earnings, which translates into a bumper earnings yield of 24.3%. However, falling earnings in 2023 will drive up that multiple this year.

As for their cash yield, the shares offer a market-busting payout of 8.1% a year. Even better, this is covered three times by historic earnings. Then again, miners have a long history of cutting their cash payouts and Glencore is no exception, having done so in 2015, 2016 and 2020.

Despite the obvious risks of investing in a mining company in a weaker economy, I think much of the bad news may already be baked in to the share price. Therefore, I look forward to making Glencore an early candidate for my new buy list.

#2. M&G

Moving away from the dirty and dangerous world of mining, my second pick seems much more boring and staid. It’s the stock of asset manager M&G (LSE: MNG).

UK-based M&G is a savings and investment company with a pedigree dating back to 1931. Today, it manages money for more than 5m clients worldwide.

Of course, as an asset manager, its prospects are closely tied to global financial markets. So when stocks and/or bonds plunge in tandem (as happened last year), its earnings take a knock.

At its 52-week low on 29 September 2022, the stock hit 159.3p. It leapt to peak at 229.9p on 2 March. But then a series of mid-sized US banks failed, sending financial stocks slumping worldwide.

At the current share price of 200.1p, M&G is valued at almost £4.8bn. This leaves its shares down 7.7% over one year and 11.2% over five years (excluding dividends).

But with markets bouncing back, I expect the group to have a better 2023 than 2022. Meanwhile, its juicy dividend yield of almost 9.8% a year is hefty compensation for me to own its shares, which I hope to do soon!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliff D'Arcy has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

This top FTSE 100 dividend stock may increase shareholder returns further

| Simon Watkins

Down 20%, but under pressure to increase shareholder returns, with good financials and growth plans, is it time to buy…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

3 phenomenal value stocks I’d buy in June!

| Benjamin Brinsden

This Fool is hunting for undervalued companies on the FTSE 250. So, here are a few value stocks he’s backing…

Read more »

Number 5 foil balloon and gold confetti on black.
Investing Articles

5 FTSE 100 stocks near 52-week lows to consider now

| Kevin Godbold

Can these five out-of-favour FTSE 100 stocks be decent candidates for a long-term, diversified portfolio of good-value shares?

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Is NOW the time to buy cheap Tesco shares?

| Royston Wild

Tesco's share price has fallen sharply in recent weeks. Does this represent an opportunity for investors to grab a bargain?

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Is the BP share price presenting investors with a buying opportunity?

| Kevin Godbold

With the BP share price down, is now a good opportunity to load up with the oil and gas giant’s…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Can Rolls-Royce shares continue to trounce the FTSE 100?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Rolls-Royce shares have outperformed the FTSE 100 by a wide margin this year. Will this trend continue? Or is it…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Are these 7 stocks to buy right now before it’s too late?

| Kevin Godbold

Investor sentiment has been downbeat for some time but conditions are improving and it’s a good time to hunt for…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

How many dirt cheap Lloyds shares must I buy to give up work and live off the income?

| Harvey Jones

I'm building a portfolio of FTSE 100 dividend stocks, and Lloyds shares look compelling. How many do I need to…

Read more »