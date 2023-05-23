Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » Which of these FTSE 100 heavyweight shares should I buy?

Which of these FTSE 100 heavyweight shares should I buy?

These FTSE 100 shares are very popular with UK share investors in 2023. But which should I buy next month and which should I avoid?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m searching for the best FTSE 100 shares to add to my portfolio in June. So which of these blue-chip bruisers should I be preparing to buy?

Lloyds Banking Group

Banks like Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) are among the most cyclical out there. When economic conditions are strong, demand for their loan products and credit cards can take off.

So the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) decision to raise UK growth forecasts is encouraging. The body now expects domestic GDP to rise 0.4% in 2023. It had been predicting a 0.3% fall.

But conditions on the ground remain quite chilly for retail banks. Lloyds chalked up £242m worth of credit impairments during the first quarter as people and businesses struggled to pay back loans. Fresh data on corporate insolvencies suggests the number could continue escalating.

This week restructuring specialist Begbies Traynor announced full-year results would beat forecasts thanks to recent strong trading. It reported “strong growth” in its insolvency order book in the 12 months to April, and added that “challenges for UK businesses are expected to continue to support growth in the insolvency market.”

Lloyds also faces reduced support from higher interest rates from the second half of 2023 should (as expected) inflationary pressures ease.

Bank of England chief Andrew Bailey today told MPs that inflation in the UK had “turned the corner.” If this proves correct the institution could embark on swift rate reductions to support the ailing economy, hitting the profits the banks make from their lending activities.

For all these reasons I’m not tempted to buy Lloyds shares despite their apparent cheapness. Today the bank trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 6.2 times. It also carries a healthy 5.9% dividend yield.

BAE Systems

I’d much rather invest my hard-earned cash in BAE Systems (LSE:BA.) next month.

The defence giant’s shares are more expensive than those of Lloyds. It trades on a forward P/E ratio of 16.5 times. But this premium represents the former’s superior earnings outlook.

As I say, Lloyds looks in trouble as consumers and businesses struggle to make ends meet. And with the UK economy facing significant structural problems (like low productivity and worker shortages) things could remain tough for things to come.

But the outlook for BAE Systems is steadily improving. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has driven arms spending higher as the West responds to the world order. Worries over Chinese foreign policy are adding to the tension too, as talk over Taiwan heats up.

As a major supplier to UK and US militaries BAE Systems is enjoying strong demand for its hardware. Indeed, the business recently praised its “large order backlog” and said it expects sales to increase 3% to 5% in 2023.

Project execution risk is an issue that could impact short-term earnings and affect future contract wins. But encouragingly, BAE Systems has an excellent track record on getting its product in action on land, in the air or at sea.

This — along with its position at the cutting edge of defence technology — makes the FTSE stock a brilliant buy right now. I’ll be looking to buy some shares with any spare cash I have to invest.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems, Begbies Traynor Group Plc, and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Dividend Shares

HSBC shares yield 5.5%. Are they worth buying?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the dividend outlook for HSBC shares has improved, and what this could mean for income investors…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Dividend Shares

Cash ISA vs dividend stocks. Which is better for passive income right now?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith looks at the best place to invest for passive income right now and outlines the risks and rewards…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Investing £20k in this cheap FTSE 100 stock would earn dividend income of £1,820 a year

| Harvey Jones

This FTSE 100 stock offers one of the highest yields on the entire index, yet its shares are going cheap.…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

If I invest £5k in Lloyds and Tesco shares, how much passive income will I receive?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Investing in dividend shares is one of the easiest ways to generate passive income. Here’s how much an investment in…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in M&G shares a year ago, here’s what I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at the no.1 dividend stock on the FTSE 100. M&G shares might have…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

No savings at 30? Here’s my 3 step plan for £2,000 of passive income a month!

| Dr. James Fox

Many of us invest for passive income. Here, Dr James Fox explains how he'd target £24,000 a year in later…

Read more »

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

How I’d build a second income for life with FTSE 100 dividend shares

| Matthew Dumigan

Our writer shares how they'd go about seeking to build a second income for life by buying high-quality FTSE 100…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 250 share I’d buy for big dividends

| Cliff D'Arcy

After peaking in early February, this FTSE 250 stock has gone from leader to laggard. But I'd gladly buy more…

Read more »