Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » International Distributions Services shares fall as Royal Mail loses £1bn. What next?

International Distributions Services shares fall as Royal Mail loses £1bn. What next?

Jon Smith dissects the latest International Distributions Services results and muses over the direction of its shares from here.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white male courier delivering boxes to young black lady

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

So far today, International Distributions Services (LSE:IDS) shares are down 2.5%. This compounds the 6% move lower yesterday, following the release of the preminary results for the 2022/23 financial year. Clearly, the results haven’t been taken well by investors. But with the stock now down 39% over the past year, where does it head from here?

Dissecting the numbers

Group revenue came in at £12.04bn, down 5.3% from last year. With significant operating costs, it pushed the group to a loss before tax of £101m. This contrasts to the profit of £707m from the previous year.

The group contains both Royal Mail and also GLS (which predominantly operates in Europe). The difference looking at the details between both areas is large. For example, Royal Mail posted an operating loss of £1.04bn. GLS posted an operating profit of £296m.

The difference was blamed on industrial action at Royal Mail, lower planned productivity improvements and a weaker online retail market.

Investors do need to take the £1bn figure with a pinch of salt though. some £539m of this reported loss was due to an impairment charge on the carrying value of Royal Mail due to it’s problems. This doesn’t make things any better, in my opinion, but it should be noted that this £539m isn’t a cash loss.

Looking for optimism

There wasn’t a whole lot to be positive about in the report. Not only from the numbers, but any of the corporate actions from IDS over the course of the year so far.

GLS is clearly the bright spark that’s keeping the group going. For the year ahead, it’s expected to grow revenue by 3-5%. It serves both customers and businesses, and has a very good track record in Europe.

Royal Mail could potentially perform better in the coming years if the strategic overhaul is successful. I don’t like to jump the gun, but I feel there’s an imminent end to the industrial dispute coming, thanks to the negotiators agreement with the union. This should help to get workers less distracted and more focused on the job at hand.

Finally, with the recent resignation of Royal Mail chief executive Simon Thompson, it could be a fresh page for the business. A new stamp (pardon the pun) going forward could be just what the firm needs.

Share price direction from here

Until we get a positive trading update, I struggle to see the IDS share price heading anywhere but lower. At 203p, I wouldn’t rule out a fall in coming months back to the 52-week lows of 173p.

This is based on underperformance at Royal Mail, which hampers the entire group. Despite some saying that the stock looks undervalued, I think it could get even cheaper and so wouldn’t be suggesting that investors buy now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

It’s a stock picker’s market in 2023! Here are 3 shares to buy now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Many individual stocks are performing really well right now. Looking for shares to buy? Here are three companies Ed Sheldon's…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Should I buy fallen Darktrace shares before it’s too late?

| John Fieldsend

Demand for cybersecurity solutions is set to grow massively in coming years. Should I pick up some Darktrace shares now…

Read more »

Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December
Investing Articles

If I’d bought 3,788 Aston Martin shares six months ago here’s what I’d have today

| Harvey Jones

Aston Martin shares are motoring again and the FTSE 250 luxury carmaker could soon be profitable, so am I brave…

Read more »

Young black female footballer training on stadium pitch
Investing Articles

JD Sports shares are up 1,870% in 10 years. Should investors buy them today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

JD Sports shares have made long-term shareholders very wealthy. Are they worth buying today? Edward Sheldon provides his take.

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

This might be the last time we see Greatland Gold shares at 8p

| John Fieldsend

Greatland Gold shares might take off once the miner starts production later this year. Is the 8p share price a…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Growth Shares

I feel crypto stocks are dead in the water. Here’s why

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he isn't looking to buy crypto stocks any time soon, despite longer-term potential, as problems continue…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Are Scottish Mortgage shares finally set to soar again?

| Alan Oscroft

Scottish Mortgage shares have been in the news this week after the investment trust's shareholders have endured a very testing…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Growth Shares

Should investors buy Wise shares now that they have stabilised?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

After a period of volatility, Wise shares appear to have found their footing. Is now a good time to invest?…

Read more »