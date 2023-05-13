Home » Investing Articles » 3 FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 value stocks I’d buy right now

3 FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 value stocks I’d buy right now

The London Stock Exchange is packed with top value stocks offering low earnings multiples and big dividend yields. These three are on my shopping list.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m searching the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 for the best value stocks that money can buy. Here are three I’ll be looking to add to my portfolio when I have extra cash to invest.

GSK

Failure at the lab bench can play havoc with drugs developers’ profits. Yet a growing global population and rising healthcare spending in developing countries provide a wealth of opportunities for such businesses.

FTSE 100 share GSK (LSE:GSK) is one such on my radar. It has a phenomenal track record of getting its products past regulators and onto pharmacy shelves. And it’s investing heavily in fast-growing therapy areas like vaccines, oncology and respiratory to give earnings an additional boost.

The company’s sale of $804m worth of Haleon shares late last week gives GSK’s shares extra appeal, too. The extra funds give it additional financial firepower to invest in its product pipeline. They also give it more balance sheet strength to pay decent dividends to its shareholders.

Today GSK’s share price commands a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10 times. They also carry a healthy 3.8% prospective dividend yield, proving attractive all-round value.

NCC Group

IT services businesses like NCC Group (LSE:NCC) haven’t had the best of times more recently. This UK share — an expert in the field of cyber security — cut its profit forecasts just over a month ago chiefly due to trouble in North America.

Tech sector troubles have caused clients to cancel or delay buying decisions, the firm said, while further interest rate rises had also sapped customer appetite. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank had damaged tech market confidence and thus project spending, too.

But I believe these troubles are baked into NCC’s low share price. For the year to May 2024 the FTSE 250 firm trades on a P/E ratio of just 8 times.

As a long-term investor I find its shares highly attractive at current prices. Fixing cyber attacks is an expensive business (outsourcing giant Capita recently said that a security breach could cost it £20m). And the threat from hackers is steadily growing as the world becomes increasingly digitalised. I expect NCC to recover strongly from its current troubles.

TBC Bank Group

I’ve long had my eye on TBC Bank Group (LSE:TBCG) shares. I feel the company’s leading position in Georgia’s fast-growing banking industry could deliver exceptional returns. And following this week’s sizzling market update I’m considering finally adding it to my portfolio.

Net interest income and pre-tax profit soared 27% and 19% respectively in the first quarter. This was driven by rapid growth in the Georgian economy (7.2% during the period) and a jump in customer numbers (up 42% year on year to 14.8m).

Okay, banks are highly cyclical and growth at TBC could stall if the global economy encounters a fresh crisis. Yet in my opinion the FTSE 250 firm’s low valuation still makes it a top-class value stock to buy.

Today it trades on a forward P/E ratio of 3.9 times. It also sports a terrific 8.2% prospective dividend yield.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GSK and Haleon Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A GlaxoSmithKline scientist uses a microscope
Investing Articles

I’d buy 665 GSK shares for £500 a year in passive income

| Charlie Carman

GSK shares already feature in our writer's passive income portfolio. He plans to buy more to boost his annual dividend…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Forget gold! Here’s why I prefer cheap shares

| Christopher Ruane

As the gold price nears a record high, Christopher Ruane is shunning the yellow metal and bargain hunting for cheap…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1k in HSBC shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Charlie Carman

HSBC shares have made a promising start to 2023, but what return did shareholders in the FTSE 100 bank make…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Are Lloyds shares the bargain they seem?

| Christopher Ruane

Even after a strong first quarter, this writer has no plans to add Lloyds shares to his portfolio. He thinks…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Here’s how spending £100 monthly on FTSE 100 shares can help me build wealth

| Christopher Ruane

With an eye on buying and holding stakes in blue-chip companies, our writer explains his long-term strategy when it comes…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

The boohoo share price is crashing again! Is now the time to buy?

| Andrew Mackie

As an existing shareholder, I have seen the value of my boohoo holding collapse recently. As its share price languishes…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Investing a £20k ISA in dirt cheap BP shares would give me £1,320 a year passive income

| Harvey Jones

Oil giant BP is set to yield 6.6% this year, making it one of the most exciting sources of passive…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Should I use my last £1k to buy Tesla stock today?

| Harvey Jones

I'm tempted to buy Tesla stock after its stunning start to the year. It looks like the right share to…

Read more »